It won't surprise anybody reading this to learn that Yellowstone is a smash hit on streaming. But the where of it all is perhaps the more intriguing aspect of this story, with the series entering Netflix's Top 10 in multiple international markets. The Kevin Costner-led Western drama, which has already been a ratings juggernaut on cable and a streaming heavyweight in the U.S. via Peacock, is proving just how global the demand is for the Dutton family's saga, but there's just one problem — if you’re in the U.S., you won’t find Yellowstone on Netflix.

So, while the series is galloping quite happily on Netflix in other countries, American fans still have to mosey on over to Peacock, which holds exclusive streaming rights in the States, and that means that the series is also playing a game of land wars, just fighting over digital territory instead.

What's Next for 'Yellowstone'?

Well, we know already that we're getting at least two spin-offs or sequel series. But where will we see them on streaming? We already know that they'll show on Paramount for cable viewers, but will the streaming landscape shift in the U.S.? Paramount executives have openly regretted licensing the show to Peacock instead of keeping it in-house for Paramount+, but contracts are contracts, and for now, the series remains locked in its current digital standoff.

It also explains why Paramount have come across so desperately to make more things from 'the creator of Yellowstone'. Puck had originally reported that Peacock would retain the domestic rights to Yellowstone until four years after the series finale airs. With the Yellowstone season 5 finale having just aired on December 15, 2024, Netflix won’t even have a chance at acquiring the US rights until at least 2028.

One spin-off show, The Madison, will feature Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams and more, and will follow a New York family coming to Montana in the wake of the closure of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Meanwhile, an unnamed spin-off featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser has also been greenlit, and will follow the two lovable psychopaths as they move to Dillon, Montana.

For now, Yellowstone's first five and a half seasons can be streamed on Peacock in the United States, while 1883 and 1923 and more Sheridan shows can be streamed on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone.