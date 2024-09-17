The future of Yellowstone is in a constant state of flux at the moment. One week, it's the final season, the next there's a sequel series in the works. We have spin-offs planned, announced and cast, but what will become od the Dutton family? Well, star Kelly Reilly tells Entertainment Weekly that talks to continue the story of the Duttons are fully underway, and she's also shed some light on just what the series might actually look like when Yellowstone Season 5B concludes after it premieres in November.

Last month, Deadline reported that Reilly and co-star Cole Hauser are in talks to move the series onwards, but this is the first confirmation we've had from a core member of the cast that explicitly states there may well be a plan in place to take the story beyond.

"There's potentially another chapter. It's being talked about now. Nothing is set in stone. But if Taylor wants to write it, I would want to do it. That's it. Because he's the one that's written every single line I've ever said. She came from his imagination. But we're both in agreement that there's a shift that has to take place. Because you can't keep telling the same story. This story is ending. Yellowstone as we know it is ending, but if there is more story to tell with some of the characters, it's going to be a little different."

The Long Road to Finishing 'Yellowstone'

Image via Paramount/USA Today

Despite its success, the series faced a significant delay before finally reaching its conclusion. The first half of Season 5 ended in January 2023, with plans to continue that summer. However, production was paused due to reports of Kevin Costner wanting to reduce his involvement and rumors of a potential sequel series. These plans were further complicated by the 2023 SAG and WGA strikes, delaying the show's return until November 2024. Production eventually resumed in May 2024 for what was confirmed as the show's final season, though Costner’s departure left fans uncertain about the fate of his character, John Dutton.

The final six episodes, set to premiere on November 10, promise the intense drama that has become a hallmark of the series. Reilly mentioned that the delay may have been a blessing in disguise: "It was always going to be five seasons in [Taylor’s] head… fate took it, and we ended this part of Yellowstone in a way that he always envisioned it to end.”

Yellowstone's final season will premiere on Paramount in November.