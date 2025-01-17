If you are not satisfied with Yellowstone's abrupt ending after five seasons, MTV Entertainment, iHeart Podcasts, and 101 Studios have you covered. The Wrap has revealed that a new Yellowstone podcast is coming, with the first episode set to premiere next week on Thursday, January 23. The eight-episode podcast is titled the Yellowstone Official Podcast and will be hosted by iHeartMedia's Bobby Bones. Even more, the show has revealed Wendy Moniz as the first guest. Moniz is known for playing Governor Lynelle Perry on the show, a powerful player in Montana's politics and John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) love interest. The iHeartRadio app and other major platforms will carry the podcast.

Episodes will be released weekly, with each diving deeper into various aspects of the show, including key episodes and some behind-the-scenes stories. The host will explore everything from the cast, characters, landscape, and the crew that delivered one of the most popular shows of the past ten years. “I’ve been such a fan of Yellowstone from the start. I’m excited to jump in and work with them at a deeper level to give insight for other fans of the show. While I probably won’t wear a cowboy hat while on the podcast, it will be entertaining," Bones said.

What's Next in the 'Yellowstone' World?

The show that started it all ended last month on December 15, after initially starting off the radar, becoming a smash hit, and then being embroiled in behind-the-scenes drama. Several spin-offs were developed between the first and fifth seasons, with 1883 and 1923 being the main examples. The former was a limited series, while the latter will return for Season 2. Yellowstone Official Podcast is just but one of several projects on the horizon. The Madison, 6666 [The Four Sixes], 1944, and an untitled Beth/Rip series are in various stages of development.

1923 Season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount+. The season finds Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) racing against time to get home to the United States before what his family has worked for generations is taken from them. Meanwhile, his Aunt Cara (Helen Mirren) tries to keep the encroachers at bay before Spencer arrives. Elsewhere, his bride Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), with whom he was separated, makes a perilous journey to reunite with him in the US.

A new episode will be available to stream on the said date. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before new ones debut.

