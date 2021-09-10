Montana is getting crowded. Billy Bob Thornton will guest star on Paramount+'s upcoming western series, 1883. A prequel series to Paramount's hit Yellowstone, the show follows the Dutton's ancestors as they arrive in Montana to establish their ranching empire.

Thornton joins the previously announced cast including country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as Margaret and James Dutton, respectively, a couple who depart Texas in search of the American dream. Sam Elliott plays their guide, Shea Brennan, described as "a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past." Thornton will play Marshal Jim Courtright, though Paramount offered no further details on his character.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1883' Casts Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw

1883 represents the first of several shows Paramount+ is developing with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan: 6666, another Yellowstone spinoff, follows Texas cowboys fighting to raise horses and livestock in a lawless time; Land Man follows the oil boom (and bust) in west Texas; and The Mayor of Kingstown, which stars Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler as brothers whose family owns their dying town's private prison. While no release date has been set for 6666 or Land Man, The Mayor of Kingstown is set to arrive on Paramount+ on November 14. Sheridan is executive producing 1883, alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Thornton, who took home an Oscar for Best Adapted screenplay for 1996's Sling Blade, has had a number of notable television roles in recent years. He memorably played Lorne Malvo, in the first season of FX's Fargo, and stars in Amazon Prime's Goliath, which is set to release its fourth and final season on September 24th. He's no stranger to westerns, either, having starred in films like The Alamo, South of Heaven, West of Hell, and even played opposite Elliott in Tombstone. This series seems almost tailor-made to his strengths and interests. Honestly, it's a surprise he hasn't worked with Sheridan before.

1883 arrives on Paramount+ on December 19. Check out the official synopsis below.

"1883" follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

KEEP READING: 'Goliath' Season 4 Trailer Reveals Billy McBride Will Take His Biggest Case Yet

Share Share Tweet Email

'Fear Street's Emily Rudd on How She Went From Music Video Star to Netflix Powerhouse Rudd also details her experience filming that gnarly 'Fear Street 1978' ending.

Read Next