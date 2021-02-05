'Y: 1883' comes from series co-creator Taylor Sheridan and will dig into the history of the Dutton family.

Fans have been asking for this one since the series first premiered, and now it's official, Yellowstone is getting a prequel series! The news comes with the announcement that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has signed a deal for multiple series with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group, and the Yellowstone prequel is first on the docket.

Titled Y: 1883, the Paramount+ series "follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana." Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will executive produce.

You can check out the announcement teaser below, but if you're itching for more, you can tune into a special sneak peek during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

The Yellowstone prequel news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, not just because fans have been hungry to learn more about the history of the Duttons from the get-go, but because Yellowstone is a massive hit - Cable's #1 show, in fact - and a hugely valuable IP to lean into as Paramount+ makes its way into the evermore crowded streaming wars.

"I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans," Sheridan said in the press release.

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home," said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. "We couldn't be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the

Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor's boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios said: "Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today's standout creators making must-watch content. Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects."

And Y: 1883 is just the tip of the iceberg. Per the announcement, Sheridan will "create exclusive multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios under the multi-year pact which includes five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series. Content will be exclusive to ViacomCBS including but not limited to Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS and other VCBS brands and platforms."

Yellowstone Season 4 is expected to premiere in Summer 2021, but until we find out what happens next, you can look forward to getting a glimpse of what came first in the Y: 1883 Super Bowl teaser.

Share Share Tweet Email

Chiwetel Ejiofor to Star in New 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Series as the Man, Who Falls to Earth If you're gonna' follow Bowie, it's not a bad choice.