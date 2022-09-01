With 1923 currently in production in Montana, an exclusive report from Deadline has announced that actor Sebastian Roché (A Walk Among the Tombstones) has joined the cast of the highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel in an undisclosed role.

Roché joins the cast of the series which also stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, whose roles also remain a mystery. While no additional details of the series have been given, it is reported that the show will center on a new generation of the Dutton family during the 20th century during a time of unrest. Information about the series will likely be revealed as inches closer to its release, which is expected to debut on Paramount+ later this year around December.

Alongside the anticipated release of 1923, fans will be able to revisit the Dutton family as Yellowstone returns for its fifth season later this year on November 13, where it will debut on the Paramount Network. Also in development for the franchise is 1883: The Bass Reeves Story​​​​​​​, which will focus on the real-life figure Bass Reeves, played by David Oyelowo (Selma), and run as a six-hour miniseries.

The first season of Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner (Dances With Wolves) and created by Taylor Sheridan, originally debuted in 2018, became an instant hit with audiences, and its popularity continues to this day. The popularity of the series would lead to a prequel titled 1883, which premiered last December to positive reviews. The series, which starred Sam Elliott, served as a prequel that focused on how the Dutton family came to own the land that would become the famous Yellowstone Ranch. Now with another prequel series on the way, set in a different time period, it could be interesting for fans of the franchise to see the history of the Dutton family and the ranch from the perspective of different generations as they face different hardships across time.

Roché, who notably starred in hit shows such as The Young Pope and The Man in the High Castle, is also attached to appear in Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror series from Guillermo del Toro. With the actor attached to the Yellowstone prequel, it will be interesting to see what role he plays in the series when it eventually debuts later this year.

With the series still undergoing filming, no official release date for1923 has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5, which premieres this November, below: