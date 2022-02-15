Besides announcing a new season of the Yellowstone prequel spinoff 1883, Paramount+ has also confirmed the streaming platform is expanding the Dutton family saga with yet another spinoff series, 1932. Set during the alcohol prohibition in the United States and the Great Depression, 1932 will follow a new generation of the Duttons as they established the ranch dynasty of the family.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the struggles of the Dutton family, led by the patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, a fact that sets a target on their back from everyone who wants to drive them away from the land and take control of their prosperous business. So far, the show has dealt with unsolved murders, conflicts with an expanding town, and uneasy alliances with other players of the agricultural game. The continuous interest of viewers recently led Paramount+ to renew the original series for a fifth season, which is not exactly a surprise considering that Season 4’s finale broke audience records on cable television with over 15 million total viewers.

Yellowstone's success also led Paramount+ and Sheridan to develop a prequel series, 1883, starring Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. The series premiered in December 2021, and follows James (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill) as they go from Texas to Montana in search of the American dream, guided by tough-as-nails cowboy Shea Brennan (Elliot). Although 1883 is still airing new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network, the prequel has already proved to be a total hit, bringing in around 4.9 million viewers during its premiere episode.

RELATED:‌ Sam Elliott on ‘1883,’ What Taylor Sheridan Told Him Before Filming Began, and Why It’s Been Such a Challenging Shoot

In 1932, Sheridan will keep expanding his TV empire while exploring the saga of the Duttons in a different moment in time. Since 1932 is also an important year for the United States' Western expansion, it will be interesting to see the challenges the Duttons will face in this new chapter of the family’s origin story.

Commenting on the new series announcement, chief programming officer of ViacomCBS Streaming Tanya Giles said:

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+. Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, also added:

“With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

All four seasons of Yellowstone are available right now on Paramount+. New episodes of 1883 are released every Sunday. There’s still no release date for 1932.

Faith Hill and Isabel May on ‘1883,’ Why It’s Been Such a Challenging Shoot, and Why They Love Taylor Sheridan’s Scripts Hill also reveals making '1883' has been the toughest thing she's ever done.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email