Quentin Tarantino, one of cinema’s most celebrated directors, isn’t entirely sold on television’s ability to rival film. During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Tarantino opened up on why he believes TV, even at its best, often falls short of the impact of movies. As part of the conversation, the Pulp Fiction filmmaker shared his thoughts on the hit series Yellowstone, and while he admitted to enjoying it, he pointed out what he sees as its fundamental flaw.

Yellowstone is perhaps the most talked about series on television these days, but Tarantino admitted it had taken him a while to get on the saddle, and loved what he saw. He described how the show initially pulled him in with its sprawling storylines and character-driven drama, comparing it to “a big movie” in its use of cinematic language. But as he continued watching, the cracks began to show.

“I didn’t really get around to watching Yellowstone the first three years or so. Then I watched the first season, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is fucking great!’ I’ve always been a big Kevin Costner fan—he’s fucking wonderful in this. And the first season, I’m kind of talking like, ‘Oh, this is like a big movie.' While I’m watching it, I’m compelled. But at the end of the day it’s just a soap opera. They introduce you to a bunch of characters, you learn their backstories, you know everybody’s connection with everyone else… and then everything else is just your connection to the soap opera.”

Quentin Tarantino Has Identified One of 'Yellowstone's Weaknesses

While the series has drawn in millions with its sprawling tale of the Dutton family’s fight to protect their ranch, its trash tv style might leave audiences entertained in the moment but without the lasting impression that defines great cinema. A lot of the story "swerves" might seem stunning in the moment, but they aren't unforgettable far too often.

Tarantino’s views on Yellowstone ties into a larger point he made about the differences between television and film. While he acknowledged that many TV shows today adopt the look and feel of cinema, he argued that they rarely deliver the kind of memorable emotional impact that a good movie can.

“I’ll see a good Western movie, and I’ll remember it the rest of my life,” Tarantino said. “I’ll remember the story, I’ll remember this scene or that scene. It built to an emotional climax of some degree.”

Yellowstone's final episode will air this Sunday on Paramount at 8 PM.

