Sunday night’s episode of Yellowstone, “Three Fifty-Three,” gave us an unexpectedly poignant meet-up as Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was reunited with Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) to discuss the future and his father’s murder. Their exchange wasn’t only about uncovering facts or exchanging sympathies in a dark time, but it also helped remind us of the friendship these two have built, and the spiritual journey they’ve gone on together throughout the series. During their conversation, Mo tells Kayce that his vision will guide him, offering the advice as a cryptic riddle. For Mo, this isn't about messing with him but empowering Kayce to look within for answers.

“Mo is a spiritual mentor to Kayce, and every time he imparts a lesson, it’s a riddle,” director Christina Voros explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “Not because he is trying to be overly complicated, but because the answer is in fact finding the answer. It’s like Dorothy and the ruby slippers; she had the power to go home all along.”

Kayce and Mo Have a Long History in 'Yellowstone'

The meeting also has the benefit of building on the previous interactions between the two, which we've seen through the years thanks to Kayce seeking more spiritual help as a result of Kayce's marriage to Broken Rock Tribe member Monica (Kelsey Asbille). In earlier seasons, Mo played a key role in guiding Kayce through rituals and visions that forced him to confront his own demons and make sense of what his purpose actually is, which brought him closer to Mo who he now views as a close friend and ally, which is a far cry from the previously hostile relationship between the Broken Rock Tribe and the Dutton family.

With Mo's guidance, Kayce went through a sort of spiritual transformation which helped him understand the gravity of his decisions and the challenges that lay ahead, and it's these lessons that will obviously guide him as he seeks to bring an end to the Dutton war, no matter the cost. As Kayce seeks justice for his father’s murder, Mo’s cryptic advice is pushing him to look further within himself to find the path.

“This is the beginning of Kayce looking inwards to find an answer that can’t come from outside of him."

The next episode of Yellowstone's final season will air at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday night at 10 PM on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga.

