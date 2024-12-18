While Yellowstone's Season 5B finale brought the Dutton saga to an emotional and bittersweet conclusion, the door has been left ajar for some of its beloved characters to ride into the next chapter. Chief among them are Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), whose violent but passionate relationship has been the heart of the series. Though the finale gave them a rare happy ending—at least by Yellowstone standards—executive producer and director Christina Voros believes there’s still more story to tell.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Voros shared her thoughts on why a spinoff focused on Beth and Rip, which is all but confirmed at this stage, is the perfect way to go, pointing to Taylor Sheridan’s love for complex characters and his aversion to simple conclusions to long stories:

“In the world of Taylor’s storytelling, happy endings are hard fought. There aren’t a lot of them. He does not write stories about marvelous things happening to people. … One has to ask yourself, if there was never another word of dialogue spoken between Rip and Beth, could we imagine that everything went great for them for the rest of their lives? Sure. But it’s unlikely.”

How Did Rip and Beth's Story End in 'Yellowstone'?

The finale saw Rip and Beth settling into a new chapter of their lives in Dillon, Montana, a quieter location far removed from the chaos surrounding the Yellowstone Ranch and the fallout from John Dutton’s death. And also, a place that is going to be extremely cold come the harsh Montana winters. For Beth, the move seemed to represent a chance at peace following a life that has been filled with very little but fire, froth and fury. But Voros questioned whether Beth, as a character driven by fire and conflict, could truly sit still:

“They are two fierce, fiery people with terrible things in their past. The notion of happily ever after forever is pretty simplified. … I know Beth has been searching for peace, and she has found peace in the land that was the source of so much war and violence in her lifetime. But you wonder, is Beth going to get bored? When you have interesting, complicated characters, especially those with dark secrets, something interesting is going to happen.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone. The previous seasons of the show are currently streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock