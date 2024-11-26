With Sarah's death in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 11, "Three Fifty-Three," Jamie was left alone and exposed. There are not many people Jamie can count on as friends, but there are many enemies, whether they gun for him or everything he has with his career and family name. However, all might not be over for him, according to Christina Voros, the director behind "Three Fifty-Three." Voros spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Sarah's death and what that means for Jamie. Jamie's best chance at survival lies in his brother Kayce. "Kayce is the only person who is holding out for Jamie to be the good version of himself," she said.

Kayce confronted Jamie at his office to bear witness to Jamie's reaction when he was accused of orchestrating their father's murder. Unlike Beth, Kayce was more reserved in his approach, seemingly won over by Jamie's passionate pleas. "With Kayce, it’s different. Kayce still sees the brother he’s always known, somewhere. He sees a flicker of that. He’s not ready to give up on that," Voros said. She added why Kayce is inclined to believe Jamie had nothing to do with John's death, saying,

"To consider that Jamie could be responsible for his father’s death erases anything he has known of him before. And so I think it’s more a testament to Kayce’s character and loyalty and love for family that he doesn’t want to let that go, because to cross over to the other side is past the point of no return for him."

Jamie Is Left Alone Without Sarah in 'Yellowstone' Season 5.

It was no secret that Jamie and Sarah each had a secret agenda and were using the other person to achieve it. However, they still have a connection since their relationship went beyond business and politics. "I think part of what is so powerful in the loss of Sarah is that even though you think, from the very beginning, that they are manipulating each other, they are a good team," Voros said. "They are strategically approaching the problem together in a way that gives Jamie a companion that he doesn’t have anywhere else in his family," she added.

As it stands, Sarah is dead, Jamie has no allies, and Kayce has some love left for his brother. If the remaining Duttons are to save the ranch (or whichever part of it they can), they will need to band together and figure out a way to do it. Jamie and Kayce would easily team up, but Beth's disdain for Jamie knows no bounds. Is she willing to give it up -- or at least discard it momentarily -- to save part of their father's legacy? Tune in to Yellowstone on Paramount Network on Sundays to see how the saga unfolds.

