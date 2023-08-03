The Big Picture Yellowstone, a massively popular show starring Kevin Costner, will be airing on CBS in its linear programming due to the ongoing actors' and writers' strike impacting the Fall season.

The Duttons' adventures will continue on September 17 at 8:30 PM, as CBS has set the premiere date for the series on broadcast television.

It remains to be seen if the dedicated Yellowstone-verse fans will tune in to watch the show in its new prime time slot.

The premiere is likely to have good audience numbers, not only because of the series’ popularity, but because the show is set to follow the NFL on CBS Football doubleheader and 60 Minutes at 7:30 pm. The following weeks will provide a better picture of how well Yellowstone fares with wider audiences. If they respond to it, Paramount+ will see a new slate of fans come into the Yellowstone world, which could mean an even longer life for the slate of series.

Not that Paramount+ needs an extra boost in audience to keep the Dutton family affairs going. So far, the streaming platform has already produced two spin-offs for the flagship series, with Bass Reeves already on track to premiere later this year. The series even managed to survive a major exit: After Kevin Costner dropped the show, series creator Taylor Sheridan announced that the Dutton legacy will survive with a follow-up series starring Matthew McConaughey.

Yellowstone centers around the life and legacy of the Dutton family and their control over a massive cattle ranch – which gives them a seat at the table of the most influential people in Montana. The series also tackles the appropriation by Caucasian folk of Indigenous territory, especially in its latest spin-off 1923 which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. CBS premieres Yellowstone on September 17. You can watch a trailer for Season 1 below.