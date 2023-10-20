CBS isn't ready to say goodbye to the Dutton family just yet. After Yellowstone Season 1 drew in massive viewership numbers starting with a premiere seen by approximately 7.5 million viewers, the network has decided to keep the train rolling with Season 2. Starting next Sunday, October 29, the second season will make its broadcast debut, meaning there will be no break in the action between seasons.

Yellowstone has been a ratings juggernaut for some time now, but its CBS run marked some promising new heights for the series. Since beginning its run on September 17, over 21.6 million viewers have tuned in to catch at least one episode of the Western drama with each averaging 5.49 million viewers. Most promising of all for CBS is that 52% of the audience has never seen the show through any means. It's all come together to comfortably place Yellowstone as the top primetime entertainment program every Sunday night since the event began. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, grabbing Season 2 made all the more sense to keep that all-important primetime block filled.

For five seasons now, Yellowstone has tracked the exploits of the cattle ranch-owning Dutton family who face constant conflict over the land where their expansive homestead presides. Business rivals, an Indian reservation, a burgeoning town, and more all threaten their way of life as they navigate the various alliances, dirty dealings, and relationships in and around the family. Season 2 introduces a new threat for Kevin Costner's John Dutton to face as members of the family bolster the ranch.

What to Expect From the 'Yellowstone' Season 1 Finale

Image via Paramount Network

Before that, CBS has to air the finale of Season 1, titled "The Unraveling Pt. 2," which puts John in a tight spot as he works to uncover which of his family and allies are truly on his side as outside forces close in. It's the perfect time for fans old and new to revisit the thrilling conclusion, especially as Season 5, Part 2 is still in limbo. For those looking for something new from the Taylor Sheridan-verse, however, there's Chad Feehan's Lawmen: Bass Reeves to look forward to on November 5.

Yellowstone Season 2 picks up on October 29. While you wait for the Season 1 finale, check out our guide to everything to watch on CBS throughout the rest of this week.