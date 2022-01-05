Paramount has hit it big time with their western smash hit Yellowstone, a series that now has its own prequel show in 1883 and just wrapped up its fourth season which experienced the most-watched premiere since The Walking Dead in 2017. Now, you'll be able to relive the mystery of who shot John Dutton and attacked the Dutton clan with the Season 4 Blu-ray and DVD box sets chock full of bonus content to satisfy any fan of the show. These physical editions are set to release on March 8.

Season 4 of Yellowstone revolves around mystery and revenge. With the Dutton family reeling from a coordinated attack that leaves many members dead or dying including patriarch John (Kevin Costner), members of the clan seek retribution against the attackers, whoever they may be. The season continues the dive into the Dutton history while exploring the latest forces that would see their undoing. They still face the threat of Market Equities, the latest in the line of suitors to try and take the Dutton's land, by hook or by crook. With their grand ambitions to industrialize the area, they oppose not only the Duttons but also the local reservation led by chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), a reluctant ally of the family.

The 4-disc Blu-ray and 5-disc DVD box sets come packed with four hours of extra content accompanying the actual show. The specifics of the special features have yet to be announced, but they will include exclusive interviews with the cast and crew behind the show as well as your typical behind-the-scenes looks at how Yellowstone was made and deleted scenes among other goodies. Fans are promised some never-before-seen content in the package and it's likely that features will be paired with certain releases.

Yellowstone is the brainchild of renowned screenwriter Taylor Sheridan along with John Linson. It features a star-studded cast headed by Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Will Patton, and Birmingham. The series began airing on The Paramount Network back in 2018 with 101 Studios as a co-producer for the original series. Executive producers include Linson with his father Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, and Bob Yari.

Relive the mystique of Yellowstone's fourth season on DVD and Blu-ray on March 8.

