Yellowstone continues its dominance of the cable landscape. Season four of the western drama from Paramount proved the staying power of the Dutton family led by Kevin Costner , with its finale seeing the most viewers for a cable television show since The Walking Dead season eight premiered in 2017. Nielsen reported that 10.3 million live and same-day viewers tuned in to see the finale, a seventy-nine percent ratings increase from the season three finale, that saw 5.8 million watching. The Paramount Network had the lion's share of viewers with 9.3 million watching, an eighty-one percent increase over the previous finale.

While the overall viewership of the finale represents a high watermark for the series to date, season four topped the charts in live and same-day viewership from certain age ranges. The Paramount Network saw 1.9 million people ages 18 to 49 tuning in, and 2.6 million people ages 25 to 54, up ninety-five and one hundred percent respectively from the previous season. With such a boost, Yellowstone established itself as the number one series across broadcast, cable, and premium for 2021, but viewership wasn't all. Season four set a high in terms of engagement, with the finale ranking as the number one most social show on Sunday, and more than doubling the engagement during the season three finale. This all tracks with the rest of season four, which was the number one most social cable drama throughout its run.

"Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning in to the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve — from the center of the country to each of the coasts - and still have lots of room to grow on linear," said ViacomCBS Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy. He also spoke highly of Paramount's strategy of building a universe around the work of Taylor Sheridan. Using Yellowstone as a jumping-off point, 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown have quickly become two of the most popular titles on Paramount+.

David C. Glasser, the CEO of 101 Studios, also spoke to the show's continued growth and how the combination of linear and streaming has built up Sheridan's world:

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the Yellowstone audience continue to expand even as we come to the close of our 4th season. This expansion is a true testament to the original voices and universe that Taylor created. Our partners at ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios have supported Taylor’s universe utilizing linear and Paramount+ to fuel each other and continue to build the viewership."

Yellowstone Season 4 continues the story of the Dutton family and their battle against all who wish to drive them off their land. It boasts a strong cast, headed by Costner as the patriarch John Dutton, along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, and Will Patton. There's no word on a season five yet, but it's practically a certainty given the domination of Sheridan's little western that could.

