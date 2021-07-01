The Duttons are back and out for blood in the first teaser for Season 4 of Yellowstone, which will premiere on Paramount Network this fall. Additionally, there will be a marathon of all three seasons this weekend celebrating Independence Day, because what's more American than some good old-fashioned violent neo-western? Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, both with long histories in the melodramatic western genre, such as Sicario and Hell or High Water for Sheridan, and Sons of Anarchy for Linson.

The series follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amidst family drama, the Duttons are faced with outside challenges in the form of an encroaching town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park. The main cast consists of western-favorite Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Josh Holloway, Danny Huston, and frequent Sheridan collaborator Gil Birmingham. There is also a whole band of new cast members that have been announced for Season 4, and let's just say that it's stacked.

Academy Award-nominated actress Jacki Weaver will join as Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities. Piper Perabo also joins as Summer Higgins, a protestor from Portland who fights against state-funded police that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Kathryn Kelly will star as Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy. And finally, we have Finn Little who will portray Carter, a young boy who is reminiscent of young Rip. Beth takes him under his wing to the ranch in order to teach him how to be a man. Little will actually be a series regular, while the other three actresses appear only in recurring roles.

Paramount Network is also giving fans and newcomers a chance to catch up for the fourth season with a marathon this July 4 weekend. Beginning on Saturday, July 3 and continuing until Monday, July 5, each marathon will start at 12 p.m. ET and cover one season. The first season consists of nine episodes, while the second and third take up 10 each, so prepare to hunker down for some western justice, gun shoot-outs, and lots of stunning Montana landscapes. Fans have also only continued to increase each season, which prompted Paramount to greenlit a prequel series called Yellowstone 1883 as part of their overall deal with Sheridan. Yellowstone really is one of those rare shows that gets better and better with each season, so a binge marathon in preparation can only increase the hype for Season 4.

Yellowstone will return this fall for its fourth season, although an official air date has not yet been set. Check out the first teaser below:

