Paramount has finally debuted a new trailer for Season Four of Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner, and it looks like it’s going to be a doozy. Fans are finally getting a peek at the long-awaited new season of the drama, premiering on November 7 on Paramount Network, and it looks like no one’s making it out of this season without at least a few scars to show for it.

The trailer opens with a recap of the violent season three finale, in which John (Costner) was the victim of a roadside shooting, while Beth (Kelly Reilly) was caught in the crossfires of an explosion and Kayce (Luke Grimes) was shot at in his own office. Things are looking grim for the Duttons in this new trailer, which does not resolve whether any of the three managed to survive Season Three, and only serves to bring in new antagonists, including Garrett Randle (Will Patton), the biological father of Wes Bentley’s Jamie, who proclaims that “fair” and “moral” are “words men invented to scare and shame other men from taking back what they've stolen”.

Also returning for the fourth season are Kesley Asbille as Monica Dutton, Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater. New cast members include Jacki Weaver as Carolin Warner, Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins, Kathryn Kelly as Emily, and Finn Little as Carter. Will the Duttons make it out of this season alive — or will the trailer’s tagline prove true, and everybody will pay?

Yellowstone is created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, with executive producers Costner, David Glasser, Art Linson, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. Fans can catch up on the first three seasons of the show when Paramount airs a recap marathon of the series on September 4, running until September 6, including a behind-the-scenes look at the new season. All three seasons are also available to stream on Peacock now, ahead of its two-hour November 7 premiere. Check out the brand new trailer below.

