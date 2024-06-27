The Big Picture Yellowstone films its final episodes in Montana, with cast members spotted in Missoula.

Ian Bohen shares a behind-the-scenes videos, showcasing authentic ranch life.

Filming takes place at iconic locations like Chief Joseph Ranch, with a return date set for November 10, 2024.

With its rugged landscapes and gripping drama, Yellowstone has lassoed the hearts of fans worldwide. As the hit series films its final episodes in the picturesque state of Montana, fans are eagerly piecing together what to expect in the much-anticipated conclusion—even without its talisman, Kevin Costner. Recently, Ian Bohen, who plays the role of ranch hand Ryan, shared some behind-the-scenes videos from the set, adding to the excitement and speculation. The Yellowstone crew has been busy filming in Missoula, Montana, and several familiar faces have been spotted. Ryan Bingham, Jen Landon, and Jake Ream, who portray ranch hands Walker, Teeter, and Jake respectively, were seen filming scenes together. Landon's character, Teeter, was notably back with her signature pink hair, adding a splash of colour to the otherwise earthy palette of the show.

Bohen, who plays Ryan, has been quite active on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the filming process. Bohen was seen riding a horse, a testament to the show's authentic portrayal of ranch life. His character, known for his romance with Lainey Wilson's Abby, has been a fan favourite. It's clear he's ready to saddle up for the final ride.

Who Else is Returning to 'Yellowstone'?

Denim Richards, who plays Colby, expressed the significance of returning to the Yellowstone set, calling it "meaningful." Cole Hauser, who brings the brooding Rip Wheeler to life, Forrie J. Smith, who plays the grizzled Lloyd Pierce, and Finn Little, portraying Rip's son Carter, have all been filming in Montana too, while Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, confirmed his participation in the new shoot, with his Montana home serving as a convenient base. Brecken Merrill, who plays Kayce's son, Tate Dutton, shared a photo of a director's chair with Yellowstone emblazoned on it, captioning it, "It’s a dirty job but somebody’s gotta do it."

Filming has taken place at various iconic locations, including a home on East Beckwith and Gerald Avenue in Missoula, and the famous Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. The 2,500-acre working cattle ranch serves as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the show, where many actors have been seen practicing lassoing and horseback riding. With a return date set for November 10, 2024, the anticipation for the final episodes of the series is at an all-time high. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the final episodes of Yellowstone.