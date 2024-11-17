After five seasons of family drama, tension, and heartbreak, Yellowstone is finally coming to an end. The wait is over, and we’re about to see how it all wraps up in the finale. The series' final episodes are about to hit Paramount Network—marking the last chapter of the Dutton family saga. As we say goodbye to this hit series, tensions are higher than ever: Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) remain at each other’s throats, while John Dutton faces threats on all sides, from impeachment to a crisis endangering his cattle.

Kevin Costner’s departure from the show was a major shocker, throwing his character’s future—and legacy—into a pool of uncertainty. Yellowstone fans are eager and wondering how it'll all play out, but thankfully, some fan favorites like Rip (Cole Hauser), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) are back to help bring this wild ride to a close.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters as we gear up for Yellowstone’s finale.

Kelly Reilly

Beth Dutton

Close

Beth is John’s fiery and sharp-witted daughter and his chief of staff, as well as being the Dutton family’s most relentless protector. Her loyalty to her father and her love for Rip keep her going, but she often butts heads with John over how to secure the family’s future. And as she goes up against Sarah Atwood, things only get more intense.

Kelly Reilly is best known for her performances in films like Sherlock Holmes and Flight.

Wes Bentley

Jamie Dutton

Image via Paramount

Jamie has always been the outsider in the family and stirs up even more chaos by teaming up with Sarah Atwood to try to impeach his father. His strained, often explosive relationship with Beth, combined with his loyalty to the family, makes him a wildcard in the Duttons' brutal power struggle. As tensions rise, Jamie’s actions could be the tipping point that sends the ranch into its final downfall.

Wes Bentley is best known for his roles in American Beauty, where he played the troubled Ricky Fitts, and for his portrayal of Seneca Crane in The Hunger Games.

Luke Grimes

Kayce Dutton

Kayce is a former Navy SEAL, and gets caught in a tug-of-war between his duty to the Dutton family and his love for his wife, Monica. The more he’s drawn back into the Dutton way of life, the more it threatens the stability of his own family. Now, with more danger closing in from every side, Kayce will most likely be questioning whether he can ever find peace—or if he’ll ultimately be consumed by the chaos that comes with carrying the Dutton name.

Luke Grimes is best known for his role in True Blood as James, the vampire. He has also appeared in films like Fifty Shades of Grey and American Sniper.

Cole Hauser

Rip Wheeler

Image via MTV Entertainment Studios

Rip is the ultimate Dutton loyalist, always there to protect his family and stand by Beth’s side. As he heads to Texas with the ranch’s cowboys, him leaving Montana will be a pivotal moment that could leave the Duttons exposed. But no matter where he goes, Rip’s bond with Beth and his dedication to the ranch make him a favorite character of the series, and a true symbol of loyalty amid all the turmoil.

Cole Hauser starred in films like 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tears of the Sun, earning recognition for his tough-guy roles.

Kelsey Asbille

Monica Long Dutton

Monica, Kayce’s wife, is caught in a constant struggle between her loyalty to the Duttons and her Native American heritage. While she’s grown close to John and shares in the family’s hardships, her deep connection to her own people keeps creating tension. As much as she’s part of the Duttons, it’s clear that her heart may one day lead her to leave the ranch behind.

Kelsey Asbille is best known for her role in The Lion Gate and Wind River.

Gil Birmingham

Chief Thomas Rainwater

Image via Paramount

Rainwater is a strong-willed leader of the neighboring Native American tribe. He has always seen the Duttons as rivals, though he respects their deep connection to the land. In his quest to restore his people’s land and legacy, he’s formed an uneasy alliance with Market Equities, knowing it could bring him into direct conflict with the Duttons—but he’s determined to fight for what’s rightfully his.

Gil Birmingham is best known for his roles in Twilight, where he played Billy Black, and in Wind River, where he played a key role alongside Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. He has also appeared in various television series such as Hell on Wheels and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Dawn Olivieri

Sarah Atwood

Image via Paramount Network

Sarah is brought in by Market Equities and known as a sharp operator who is smart at exploiting the cracks in the Dutton family. Her manipulative dynamic with Jamie and her no-holds-barred tactics make her a major threat to the ranch. She’s the face of the corporate forces out to destroy everything the Duttons have built.

Dawn Olivieri is best known for her roles in House of Lies, where she played Monica Talbot, and The Vampire Diaries, where she portrayed Andie Star.

Lilli Kay

Clara Brewer

Image via Paramount+

Clara, John’s assistant, has a front-row seat to the drama and power struggles within the Dutton family. Though she may seem like an outsider, her access to private conversations and inside knowledge of John’s plans suggests that her loyalty could play a pivotal role down the line.

Lilli Kay is an up-and-coming actress known for her roles in Your Honor and The Terror: Infamy.

Lainey Wilson

Abby

Image via Paramount+

Abby is a country singer who becomes a potential love interest for Ryan while bringing her authentic musical style to Yellowstone’s soundtrack. However, as Ryan’s ranch duties continue to pull him away, their romance face some major challenges.

Lainey Wilson is a country singer and songwriter known for her hit songs like “Things a Man Oughta Know” and “Heart Like a Truck.”

Kai Caster

Rowdy

Image via Amazon Prime

Rowdy pops up in flashbacks to the 1990s as a young ranch hand who doesn't exactly get along with a younger Rip Wheeler. His actions leave a lasting mark on the Dutton legacy, particularly shaping Rip’s decisions and his relationship with Beth.

Kai Caster is an actor known for his roles in American Horror Stories and The Girl from Plainville.

Orli Gottesman

Hailie

Image via Amazon Prime

Hailie shows up as a potential love interest for Carter, the young ranch hand. Though their time together is short, it’s clear she could help him grow—and possibly play a bigger role in the Dutton family’s future.

Orli Gottesman is an actress known for her role in The Morning Show, and has also made appearances in various independent films and TV shows.