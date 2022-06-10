The cast of Yellowstone, Paramount's mega-success series is expanding in Season 5, and fan-favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) have been upped to series regulars. The new season will also feature Kai Caster as Rowdy, a young cowboy, and Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby. Lilli Kay will play Clara Brewer, the new assistant for one of the Duttons. Dawn Olivieri will play Sarah Atwood, a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.

Along with the new faces, Josh Lucas will return to play a Young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver who plays Caroline Warner, Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton, and Kyle Red Silverstein as Young Rip Wheeler. Along with them Caster, Wilson, Kay, and Olivieri join the star-studded ensemble as recurring characters.

Produced by MTV and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton played by Kevin Costner, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. The series has spun into various spin-offs creating its own Western universe.

Image via Paramount

Season 4 ended on a high note as 11 million viewers tuned in for the season finale, during which the ranch weathered a militia attack led by Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton). While Beth married Rip Wheeler (Hauser) after tipping a journalist off to the fact that Market Equities planned to squash a protest with help from the National Guard. Jamie, meanwhile, killed Garrett, which Beth plans to use as blackmail in the future. Unlike the previous four seasons, Yellowstone season 5 will have 14 episodes.

The critically-acclaimed ensemble boasts Oscar-winner Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Additionally, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly were also recently upped to series regulars.

The series is co-created by Oscar nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

Yellowstone returns for its highly-anticipated Season 5 on November 13.