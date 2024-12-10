As Yellowstone approaches its series finale, fans are still reeling from an explosive season so far, and they just witnessed the chess pieces being moved into place in the penultimate episode, “Give the World Away.” Major deaths and shocking betrayals have set the stage for a finale that will either make or break the Dutton legacy, but as viewers have been left guessing, the cast and crew have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the jaw-dropping secrets under wraps. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone executive producer Christina Voros revealed the extraordinary lengths the team went to in order to prevent spoilers from leaking, especially during scenes involving John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) death and other key figures.

Voros explained that the crew hid John's death by referring to the scene as "Crosby's arrival". The words must have stuck, because they decided to re-use the theme for the remaining big deaths, those of Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri).

"For Colby’s, we called it “Colby’s arrival.” And for Sarah’s, it was “Sarah arrives.” We continued working with the term “arrival,” because it’s so innocuous that you could read it on a call sheet and no one would ever think that there was anything wrong."

'Yellowstone's Final Season Used Fake Scripts

Beyond coded language, the production also employed creative filming techniques to mislead extras and prevent spoilers from slipping out. Voros revealed how they managed that balance, even employing fake scripts so that extras had no idea what was truly going on, saying, “That had to do with what the production sound sounds like in the show versus what it sounded like when it was being recorded, and not allowing the extras to hear everything that was being said. I believe there was also an alternate script that was used in some of the wider shots that was absent of information. Then in the closer coverage, they recorded the real track.”

Keeping secrets on a show as big as Yellowstone—especially during scenes involving hundreds of extras—required meticulous planning. The production team worked hard to find ways to misdirect without compromising the storytelling. Voros praised the efforts of director Michael Friedman and first assistant director Kristina Massie for their strategy in handling such large-scale scenes.

“They were very smart about what absolutely had to be done in front of hundreds of extras and what could be shot in such a way where, when it’s cut together, it would feel like all of those people were there, but in fact, at that moment, they were not. This is probably the shining example of the lengths that everyone went through, and Michael and Kristina making sure that the secrets to the story stayed locked.”

The final episode of Yellowstone will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Paramount.

