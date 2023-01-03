After Sunday's midseason finale for Season 5 of Yellowstone, you must be eager to get your hands on a physical copy of the first batch of episodes and find out all about the production. So, you’ll be happy to know that Paramount Home Entertainment has announced the DVD and Blu-ray release for May 9, which you can already preorder. In order to tease what’s coming in the special edition, Paramount shared with Collider an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip.

The clip has series star Cole Hauser celebrating some beautiful moments he got to witness and live across Season 5. The actor championed the love of Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip as they worked on their relationship, and he also added that playing that storyline has greatly improved his friendship with costar Reilly as they worked on their scenes together. Reilly also jumped in to give her take on how the first part of Season 5 unfolded:

“What’s lovely is, going back [to the flashbacks] we understand more of them as we play them, because we go back deeper within their history. In Season 5, there’s stuff that’s being revealed that we didn’t know about back from when they were teenagers. So we’re discovering all the time things about them that Taylor’s [Sheridan, showrunner] created.”

Yellowstone's Popularity Is Undisputable

Yellowstone remains one of the most popular series on TV. The show keeps breaking records, and back in 2022, the Season 5 premiere drew a whopping amount of more than 12 million viewers across the Paramount Network. The neo-western series chronicles the life of a family that owns a massive cattle ranch and exercise their power and influence to keep their territorial domain. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

The Yellowstone success isn’t limited to the flagship series. The show’s creator, Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, has also developed a slate of spin-off series that expands the story of the Dutton family across the centuries, and each separate title has found immense success among the public. Aside from 1883, whose future Sheridan recently revealed he accidentally wrecked, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led 1923 is also currently on air and drawing acclaim for critics and the public alike.

The DVD and Blu-ray editions of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 hit shelves on May 9, just in time for you to binge it again before the second half of the series kicks off.

You can watch the new poster and exclusive clip below: