The Dutton Family is about to once again take Paramount+ by storm as the fifth season of the neo-western series Yellowstone is set to premiere next week on November 13. Ahead of the highly anticipated return of the critically acclaimed Kevin Costner-starring series, it has been announced that Coors Banquet has been named the official beer of the upcoming season, with the partnership being joined by the announcement of a sweepstake that will give one lucky fan the chance to like the Duttons themselves!

Banquet isn't a beer that is just showing up now to get their name attached to the popular series, as the familiar yellow jacket cans and stubby bottles have been making appearances in Yellowstone since the series' first season back in 2018. The nearly 150-year-old brand has also made other appearances in fellow hit streaming series such as Cobra Kai and Stranger Things, among others.

The news of the partnership is also giving fans the chance to win a trip to a working ranch in Montana with three of their friends to have the "true Yellowstone experience." This trip to the ranch will also include several Yellowstone-esque activities such as horseback riding, roping, etc., and will provide the winners of the sweepstakes with "all the gear and beer" someone could need to really feel like they are stepping onto the titular ranch.

This is not the first collaboration that Yellowstone Season 5 is partaking in, with the series announcing a partnership with Lucky Brand in late October to sell a special collection of "embellished denim jackets and shirts, jeans, hooded sweatshirts, tee shirts, outerwear, and more" with the proceeds going to Compton Cowboys, a group from Compton that uses horseback riding and equestrian culture to spread positive influence in their community.

“Creating immersive experiences for brands that feel like a natural extension to the show is an amazing way to enhance the power of storytelling for our partners,” said Dario Spina, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Brand Studio, Paramount. “We’re thrilled to bring together Yellowstone and Coors Banquet through this full circle partnership that will further elevate our connections to our mutual fans.”

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Gets a December Release Date at Paramount+

Starting today through January 1, 2023, fans can enter for the chance to win the “Live Like a Dutton” experience where Coors Banquet will send one winner and three friends on a paid trip to a Montana ranch. The trip is complete with horseback riding, roping, and family-style dinners along with your favorite beer. Plus, the winner will receive all the gear needed to enjoy a Coors Banquet in true Dutton style courtesy of western outfitter, Seager. More details and official rules can be found at BanquetYellowstoneGiveaway.com.

Co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson, Yellowstone has become one of the most popular series of the last few years with the premiere of its latest outing debuting as the highest-rated show on cable, bringing in over 14 million viewers total. The season four finale drew over 10 million viewers.

The series' success has spawned its own Neo-Western universe, with the latest entry being the upcoming Paramount+ series 1923 set to premiere this December and will star Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Yellowstone is just one series that is a part of Sheridan’s growing slate of projects, which includes fellow Yellowstone prequel series 1883 as well as the upcoming series Tulsa King, 1923, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man, all of which are coming to Paramount+.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 5

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres with a two-hour event on November 13 only on Paramount Network. After that, new episodes will be released weekly, every Sunday. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming return of the popular series down below.