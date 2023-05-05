This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Taylor Sheridan's crowd-pleasing series Yellowstone is officially coming to an end with Season 5. The news comes just days after it was announced that Kevin Costner would be leaving the series, in a move that was expected, but still shocking considering the actor was the lead of the series. Costner is moving on to star in and direct his own western, Horizon, which has been a long-awaited passion project of his. While the Duttons' story seems to be coming to a close in Yellowstone, fans of the era-spanning franchise will be relieved to learn that the series is still on track to get a straight-to-series sequel, which will reportedly star Matthew McConaughey, though that casting is not yet official.

Sheridan has no shortage of projects to helm, with his David Oyelowo-led Yellowstone spin-off, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, actively adding big names like Donald Sutherland to the cast; his CIA crime drama Special Ops: Lioness recently unveiling a first look at Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in action; his Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren starrer, 1923, earning a second season; and his Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King nabbing a Season 2 renewal shortly after its record-making debut.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Release Window, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know About 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios shared his reaction to the news in a statement from the studio, saying:

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits - from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

Those sentiments were similarly echoed by David Glasser, CEO at 101 Studios, who shared, “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Stay turned for the imminent casting news for the Yellowstone spin-off. While you wait, check out our interview with Sam Elliot for Yellowstone's short-lived 1883 spin-off.