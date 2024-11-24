If you thought that Yellowstone would be done the moment they killed off Kevin Costner's John Dutton, then you were dead wrong. The Taylor Sheridan-created series continues to thrive even after the Dutton patriarch's death. But with the mystery behind his murder still left unsolved and unavenged, his children are left to pick up all the pieces. So far, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 has been a whirlwind, and that'll no doubt continue on with the heavily awaited Episode 11. If you've been wondering how and where you can watch each new episode of Yellowstone, then we've got some answers for you.

When Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 11 Air?

Image via Paramount Network

New episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 have been airing every Sunday on the Paramount Network at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time). This means that Episode 11 will air Sunday, November 24, at 8 pm ET. Though the Season 5 Part 2 premiere episode, "Desire Is All You Need," also aired an encore later that evening on CBS, only the Paramount Network is airing the remaining episodes of the season.

Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 11 Be Available on Streaming?

Image via Paramount Network

The short answer is, no. At least, not any time soon. Because of the Paramount Network's streaming deal with Peacock (where past episodes of Yellowstone, Seasons 1-5A, can be streamed), new episodes of the hit neo-Western do not air on Paramount+ like some of the network's other shows like 1883 or 1923. Currently, there is no way to stream Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on Peacock or on Paramount+ with only a streaming subscription.

There is, however, a way to watch on streaming if you have alternative live TV streaming plans such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Philo. These services allow one access to the Paramount Network channel (different from the Paramount+ streaming service), where new episodes can be watched as if you have cable.

Without cable or streaming, individual episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 (or a complete Season 5 pass) can be purchased on platforms such as the iTunes Store, Prime Video, or Vudu. New episodes can be purchased and downloaded the next day.

Watch Previous Seasons on Peacock

What Happened in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 10?

Image via Paramount Network

Before Episode 11 airs, let's recall what happened in Episode 10, "The Apocalypse of Change." This episode plunged back into the flashbacks to weeks before John Dutton's murder, following Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they enjoy some quality time together down in Texas. Seeing the way Texans live, and the way they treat their cowboys, she begins to ponder if her and Rip could have a life down south. Elsewhere, Kayce (Luke Grimes) and his family continue to make their new house into a home. But back in the present, the Duttons are still reeling from John's sudden death. As Rip tries to help some of the folks on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch come to terms with John's demise, Beth confronts her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) about what happened, and isn't happy with his lack of answers. Believing he murdered their father, Beth vows that the next time her and Jamie meet, he's a dead man. Upon hearing this, Kayce contacts an old friend of his from his Navy SEAL days, Cade McPherson (Jake McLaughlin), and asks him to do some digging into the type of people who could pull off such a seamless assassination. The episode ends with Jamie and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri) consummating their apparent victory, and the rest of the Duttons preparing for war.

What's to Come in the Rest of 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

Although we didn't get a trailer for Episode 11, the Paramount Network offered a "This Season on Yellowstone" trailer that rife with material we have yet to see. In it, we watch as Beth and Rip grieve, Kayce attacks Jamie, and all signs point to a final conflict between the Dutton siblings over the fate of the Yellowstone itself. While some of these clips are likely cleverly spliced together to keep us on our toes, Yellowstone is teasing a killer of a season, one that will change the fate of our favorite Montana ranch family forever. It's hard to tell how much of this covers just the first few episodes (there are clips in there from Episode 10, "The Apocalypse of Change," for instance) or if they extend the length of the rest of the season. Either way, it's time to cowboy up.

What's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Release Schedule?

Image via Paramount Network

If you're hoping to carve out your next few weekends to ensure you don't miss an episode of Yellowstone, here's all you need to know about Season 5 Part 2's release schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Director: Writer: Release Date: 9 "Desire Is All You Need" After an event rattles the state of Montana, nothing will ever be the same. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 10, 2024 10 "The Apocalypse of Change" Beth comes to a realization; Kayce reaches out to an old friend in search of information; Jamie meets with Market Equities. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 17, 2024 11 TBA Beth discusses the fate of the ranch with an unlikely ally; Kayce takes the investigation into his own hands; Jamie looks to advance his political agenda. TBA Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 24, 2024 12 TBA TBA TBA Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 1, 2024 13 TBA TBA TBA Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 8, 2024 14 TBA TBA TBA Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 15, 2024

Will Season 5 Be 'Yellowstone's Final Season?

Close

The question on everyone's minds since Yellowstone Season 5 was first announced to be a two-part endeavor has always been, is this the final season? It's been quite a while since Season 5 Part 1 first aired, but ever since, just about every outlet (ours included) has been referring to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 as the last batch of episodes for the neo-Western drama. But that's not to say that the Yellowstone story won't be done entirely. The Yellowstone Universe has thus far included prequels, 1883 and 1923, and it seems like more are on the way. Taylor Sheridan has been teasing 6666, a series set on the historic Four Sixes Ranch as seen on the show, for quite some time now, and spin-offs such as the prequel series 1944 and The Madison (which will star Michelle Pfeiffer) are currently in development. Another season of the hit 1923 is also in production. Even if this is the end of the flagship Yellowstone, the Duttons will continue on.