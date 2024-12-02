Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 12.

Considering that Yellowstone opened its latest season with the death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, it didn't seem likely that tragedy would strike again so soon. But, then again, this is a Taylor Sheridan show, and whenever the filmmaker gets cooking, we almost always get burned (usually emotionally). With the latest episode, "Counting Coup," things on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch get even worse when Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) sacrifices himself to save the life of young Carter (Finn Little), only to be trampled to death by a horse. Understandably, it hits everyone on the Yellowstone pretty hard — especially Teeter (Jennifer Landon).

Colby's Surprise Death Proves That No One Is Safe on 'Yellowstone'

We should've known that something was up when Colby and Teeter were exchanging "I love yous" over the phone in the opening moments of "Counting Coup." Though Teeter had told Colby that she loved him before leaving for Texas, this revelation on Colby's part was a long time coming. After becoming an item soon after Teeter arrived in Season 3, Colby and Teeter were well on their way to the next phase of their life and relationship. Even at the beginning of this week's episode, Teeter mentions that she has plans for her future if the Dutton Ranch goes under, plans that likely would've included Colby had he made it out of the Yellowstone alive.

While nobody can fault Colby for saving Carter's life — Beth (Kelly Reilly) is even verbally thankful for his heroism — we can't help but wish that we'd gotten to see more of Colby as a man, a cowboy, and a character. Early on in Yellowstone, the ranch hands didn't have a lot of material to work with, but as the show progressed, that began to shift and change. In fact, the cowboys have become one of the best parts of the Paramount drama, with Colby a quick and notable fan-favorite. Knowing that Teeter had found true happiness with him — and that Ryan (Ian Bohen) is now without his best friend — makes this loss all the more difficult to swallow.

With many characters, such as Jimmy (Jefferson White), only now learning about John's death, adding another feels like adding insult to injury. We get it, ranching is hard, difficult, and dangerous, but couldn't the show have pushed it back just a bit further? Colby was the perfect cowboy. Always loyal, he was a peacemaker who was willing to risk his own life for the sake of others, especially those he cared for. That's what happens here while saving Carter, and it's certainly not the only instance. In many ways, Colby was one of the Yellowstone's best. Like Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith), Ryan, and even Rip (Cole Hauser), he was a staple of the Yellowstone brand (which he wore proudly), and that's part of what makes his sacrifice so dang heartbreaking.

Colby Nearly Died the Same Way Two Seasons Ago on 'Yellowstone'

As Teeter cries in the episode, "I just wish he would’ve suffered a little longer, so I could say goodbye," we too wish that this couple could've bid each other a proper farewell. It's heartbreaking to consider that they will never have that future together that they dreamed of, something we see Teeter mourn over after hearing the news. In some ways, having fought tooth-and-nail beside one another for years, maybe trading "I love yous" is the best-case scenario. This way, Teeter can remember Colby the way she last saw him (that sweet moment the pair had in "A Knife and No Coin"). Knowing that he died due to an act of heroism (one where he didn't suffer) will hopefully make that loss just a little easier.

Another tough thing about Colby's death is realizing that this isn't the first time he's been trampled by a horse. Back in Season 3's "I Killed a Man Today," Colby and Teeter are directly targeted by longtime Dutton adversary Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland) in order to get under John Dutton's skin. The two are swimming in their birthday suits in a nearby river when Wade and his men trample over them, mercilessly breaking bones with the full intent to kill. Left within an inch of their lives, it isn't clear if Colby or Teeter will survive, let alone recover. When they finally did, we were encouraged that we would get to see how these two would find happiness together. But now, after another horse attack, Colby didn't make it out, and it's almost hard to believe things could change so quickly. While we don't know what's going to happen next, Colby's death (just like John's before him) marks the end of an era, one that will help ensure that Yellowstone ends with a literal bang.

