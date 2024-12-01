As Yellowstone continues to surprise us following Kevin Costner's exit from the hit Paramount Network drama, folks have continued to wonder where to watch the next episode. With only three episodes left in the highly anticipated Season 5 Part 2, the show is gearing up towards a fateful conclusion that will no doubt have fans talking for years. In short, you won't want to miss a thing. If you've been wondering where one can watch the next episode of Yellowstone, wonder no further.

When Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 12 Air?

Image via Paramount Network

Since brand-new episodes of Yellowstone Season 5B air every Sunday on the Paramount Network at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time), we can only assume that the series will continue to air on the same date and the same time. That means that Episode 12 will air Sunday, December 1, at 8 pm ET. Currently, the Paramount Network is the only outlet to watch Yellowstone live on television, cable or otherwise.

Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 12 Be Available on Streaming?

Image via Paramount Network

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 12 will not be available to stream at the time of the episode's airing on Sunday, nor will it be available the next day like other Paramount+ shows. In fact, due to the Paramount Network's deal with Peacock (where old episodes of Yellowstone, Seasons 1-5A, are available for streaming), the hit neo-Western is not available on Paramount+. Currently, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 cannot be streamed on either Peacock or on Paramount+ with only a streaming subscription.

If you have alternative live TV streaming plans — like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Philo — one can access the Paramount Network channel (different from Paramount+) and watch live online provided one can has cable. Without a cable or streaming plan, individual episodes of Yellowstone Season 5B can be purchased on the iTunes Store, Prime Video, or Vudu. In fact, one can purchase a Complete Season 5 bundle that will also offer new episodes as early as the next day.

What Happened in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 11?

Image via Paramount Network

In Episode 11, "Three Fifty-Three," Yellowstone gave us a glimpse of John Dutton's murder. In a flashback to the night John died, we watched as he was killed by three assassins — hired by Jamie's (Wes Bentley) current bedfellow Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) — who made it look like a suicide. Back in the present, Kayce (Luke Grimes) investigates his father's murder. After convincing the medical examiner to find evidence supporting his theories, he has the case re-opened publicly as a homicide investigation. Meanwhile, Beth (Kelly Reilly) is dealing with the legal issues as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch runs in serious danger of being run into the ground, either by the state (headlined by John Dutton's replacement) or Market Equities. But the real turn of events in Episode 11 was at the very end. After Jamie and Sarah have a fight, the two make up over the phone after the latter had left. Only, things don't stop there. Suddenly, due to the investigation into John Dutton's murder, Sarah encounters two assassins from the same organization she hired, and they kill her mercilessly in broad daylight. Considering how "Three Fifty-Three" ended, we can't wait for what Episode 12 will bring.

What's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Release Schedule?

Image via Paramount Network

If you're hoping to make some time over the next few Sundays to ensure that you don't miss a single episode of Yellowstone, here's what you need to know about Season 5 Part 2's release schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Director: Writer: Release Date: 9 "Desire Is All You Need" After an event rattles the state of Montana, nothing will ever be the same. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 10, 2024 10 "The Apocalypse of Change" Beth comes to a realization; Kayce reaches out to an old friend in search of information; Jamie meets with Market Equities. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 17, 2024 11 "Three Fifty-Three" Beth discusses the fate of the ranch with an unlikely ally; Kayce takes the investigation into his own hands; Jamie looks to advance his political agenda. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 24, 2024 12 TBA Kayce makes a bold move. Rip asks for help from a friend in Texas, while the bunkhouse contemplates their future. Jamie attempts to cover his tracks. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 1, 2024 13 TBA TBA TBA Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 8, 2024 14 TBA TBA TBA Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 15, 2024

More Western Dramas Like 'Yellowstone' You Can Watch Right Now

If you're looking for more Western dramas like Yellowstone to watch, then the Paramount Network has got you covered. Well, actually, Paramount+ has you covered, as each of these stories are available for streaming on the cable outlet's official streaming platform. While not all of them connect directly to the Dutton narrative, each of them involves the mind of Taylor Sheridan, who has put these shows together for your enjoyment.

'1883' - The Beginning of the Dutton Story

Image via Paramount+

The very first prequel origin story to Yellowstone, 1883 follows the original Duttons who settled Montana as they journey from Fort Worth, Texas along the Oregon Trail. While they don't quite make it to Oregon, they end up settling in Paradise Valley, Montana, and the saga begins. As James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) lead their children on a life-changing adventure, 1883 chronicles all the harshest elements of westward expansion, told through the eyes of their eldest child, Elsa (Isabel May). If you always wondered how the Dutton family ended up in Montana in the first place, then 1883 is the right place to start.

Watch on Paramount+

'1923' - The Duttons Build their Ranching Empire

Image via Paramount+

Another Yellowstone prequel series, this show follows Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) as they continue the legacy that Jacob's brother — Tim McGraw's James Dutton from 1883 — started before his death (as seen in Yellowstone Season 4). Between raising their nephews, managing the Great Depression (which hit Montana a decade early), and fighting those who would want to take their land, these 20th century Duttons are easy to root for. Unlike 1883, which ran for only a single season, 1923 will consist of at least two, with Season 2 currently in production.

Watch on Paramount+

'Lawman: Bass Reeves' - A Historical Western Drama from Taylor Sheridan

Image via Paramount+

Although Taylor Sheridan is best known for his work on the Yellowstone Universe, he's ventured into other Western tales as well. Most notably, he executive produced Lawman: Bass Reeves, a historical drama about the very real Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) as he fights for equal rights and true justice in the Old West. Though originally billed as an 1883 spin-off, Lawman took on a life of its own, and exists independently of any Dutton drama. Nevertheless, this powerful Western series is one you won't want to miss, especially if the aforementioned programs tickle your fancy.

Watch on Paramount+