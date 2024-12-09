Now that the truth behind John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) murder has been revealed, Yellowstone continues to push the boundaries of what's next for the neo-Western drama. With only two episodes left of the long-awaited Season 5 Part 2, the Taylor Sheridan series is not one you will want to miss. If you're not quite sure when Season 5, Episode 13 is set to air or where you can catch the Paramount Network original, then look no further; we've got the answers you seek.
When Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13 Air?
Thus far, new episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 have aired on the Paramount Network every Sunday at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time). Considering that, this means that Episode 13 will premiere on Sunday, December 8, at 8 pm ET. The first episode, "Desire Is All You Need," aired first on the Paramount Network, followed by an encore on CBS, which was a one-time deal. Currently, the Paramount Network is the only way to watch Yellowstone live on television.
Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13 Be Available on Streaming?
Despite some reports to the contrary, Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 13 will not be available to stream either Sunday or Monday on Paramount+. Because of the Paramount Network's previous deal with the Peacock streaming service (where episodes from Seasons 1-5A can be streamed), the Taylor Sheridan series is not on Paramount+. You read that right, Yellowstone Season 5B is not available on either Peacock or on Paramount+. At least, not with a streaming-only subscription.
Alternative live TV streaming plans — such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Philo — will allow one to tune into the Paramount Network channel (not to be confused with the streaming service, Paramount+). This means that Yellowstone can be watched live online so long as one already has cable.
If you want to watch individual episodes of Yellowstone Season 5B without cable or streaming plans, they can be purchased on various digital platforms. These include the iTunes Store, Prime Video, or Vudu. In fact, the Complete Season 5 bundle can also be purchased from these outlets, which makes new episodes available the next day.
What Happened in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 12?
In Episode 12, "Counting Coup," Yellowstone took another dark turn, in more ways than one. After it becomes clear that the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch won't be able to survive the various back taxes owed to the government. Because of this, Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) decide to sell basically everything from horses and equipment to stock, so long as they can keep the land itself. At the same time, Jamie (Wes Bentley) gets himself in deeper with the law, and finds himself in the middle of not just Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) murder investigation, but possibly his father's as well. But things get harder for the Dutton crew when Carter (Finn Little) is unexpectedly cornered in a stall, and nearly trampled by a horse. Colby (Denim Richards) manages to get the boy out, but only at the cost of his own life. Meanwhile, having gotten a lead on his father's assassins, Kayce (Luke Grimes) travels down to Texas where he threatens Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) in front of his daughter, noting that if he ever comes after his family again, Kayce will come after his in return.
What's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Release Schedule?
If you're worried about potentially missing one of the last two Yellowstone episodes, then worry no longer. Here is the complete Season 5 Part 2 release schedule to ease your mind:
|
Episode:
|
Title:
|
Description:
|
Director:
|
Writer:
|
Release Date:
|
9
|
"Desire Is All You Need"
|
After an event rattles the state of Montana, nothing will ever be the same.
|
Christina Alexandra Voros
|
Taylor Sheridan
|
Sunday, November 10, 2024
|
10
|
"The Apocalypse of Change"
|
Beth comes to a realization; Kayce reaches out to an old friend in search of information; Jamie meets with Market Equities.
|
Christina Alexandra Voros
|
Taylor Sheridan
|
Sunday, November 17, 2024
|
11
|
"Three Fifty-Three"
|
Beth discusses the fate of the ranch with an unlikely ally; Kayce takes the investigation into his own hands; Jamie looks to advance his political agenda.
|
Christina Alexandra Voros
|
Taylor Sheridan
|
Sunday, November 24, 2024
|
12
|
"Counting Coup"
|
Kayce makes a bold move. Rip asks for help from a friend in Texas, while the bunkhouse contemplates their future. Jamie attempts to cover his tracks.
|
Christina Alexandra Voros
|
Taylor Sheridan
|
Sunday, December 1, 2024
|
13
|
TBA
|
Jamie begins to spiral and later seeks advice. Beth and Travis make a deal. Kayce has an idea about the future of the ranch.
|
Michael Friedman
|
Taylor Sheridan
|
Sunday, December 8, 2024
|
14
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
Taylor Sheridan
|
Sunday, December 15, 2024
