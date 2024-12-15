Well, the time has finally come. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 has flown by, and the upcoming season finale aims to be the Dutton's final stand to save their land. Following the murder of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), things haven't gone terribly well for the ranching family in Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama, but the final installment of Season 5B may just turn the tide. Titled "Life Is A Promise," the Yellowstone finale promises to be a power-hour in Sheridan-style entertainment. But where do we watch this long-anticipated finale? Well, we've got the answers for you.

When Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 14 Air?

Image via Paramount Network

Considering that every new episode of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 has aired on the Paramount Network on Sundays at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time), it's more than likely that the same will be true of the season finale. This means that Episode 14, "Life Is A Promise," will premiere on Sunday, December 15, at 8 pm ET. Although the first episode back, "Desire Is All You Need," was followed by a CBS encore, it doesn't seem as if the same will be true of the finale. As it stands, the Paramount Network is the only way to watch Yellowstone live on television.

Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 14 Be Available on Streaming?

Image via Paramount Network

Given how anticipated this Season 5 finale is, many likely hope to stream the epic climax. Unfortunately, Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 14 will not be available on streaming. No matter if you're expecting it either Sunday or sometime Monday morning, Paramount+ doesn't maintain the Yellowstone streaming rights. Due to the Paramount Network's previous deal with Peacock (where the bulk of the series can be streamed), Yellowstone is not on Paramount+, and Season 5B won't be available on any streaming platform, at least, not with a streaming-only subscription.

If you're hoping for an alternative way to stream Yellowstone, then live TV streaming plans — such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Philo — might be your best bet. These plans allow folks to tune into the Paramount Network channel (not to be confused with Paramount+) to watch Yellowstone live online. This does require you to already have a cable subscription.

However, individual episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 can be bought without cable or streaming plans on various digital platforms. These include the iTunes Store, Prime Video, or Vudu. The Complete Season 5 bundle can also be purchased, which makes new episodes available the next day (Monday).

What Happened in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 13?

Image via Paramount Network

In Yellowstone Season 5's penultimate episode, "Give the World Away," the narrative took a sharp turn. Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) prepare the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch for a large-scale auction, and end up walking away (after selling most of their horses, cattle, and equipment) with over $30 million — including the prize horses that Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan) sold for them down in Texas. Meanwhile, things heat up between Beth and Jamie (Wes Bentley) as the former warns her adoptive brother that she is coming for him, and she's not the only one. The law is also circling the fallen Dutton brother, though he aims to get out from under all the controversy following their father and Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) deaths. Speaking of, the Dutton Ranch mourns both John Dutton and Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) as cowboys who represent the best parts of freedom, both living it out and preserving it. Lastly, Kayce (Luke Grimes) returns from Texas with a plan to save his family's legacy, and hopes that he and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) can finally leave all of this behind them.

What's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Release Schedule?

Image via Paramount Network

Want to make sure that you don't miss a single Season 5 Part 2 episode? Well, here is the official release schedule, complete with all the information you need to know about Season 5B.

Episode: Title: Description: Director: Writer: Release Date: 9 "Desire Is All You Need" After an event rattles the state of Montana, nothing will ever be the same. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 10, 2024 10 "The Apocalypse of Change" Beth comes to a realization; Kayce reaches out to an old friend in search of information; Jamie meets with Market Equities. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 17, 2024 11 "Three Fifty-Three" Beth discusses the fate of the ranch with an unlikely ally; Kayce takes the investigation into his own hands; Jamie looks to advance his political agenda. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, November 24, 2024 12 "Counting Coup" Kayce makes a bold move. Rip asks for help from a friend in Texas, while the bunkhouse contemplates their future. Jamie attempts to cover his tracks. Christina Alexandra Voros Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 1, 2024 13 "Give the World Away" Jamie begins to spiral and later seeks advice. Beth and Travis make a deal. Kayce has an idea about the future of the ranch. Michael Friedman Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 8, 2024 14 "Life Is A Promise" The fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is revealed Taylor Sheridan Taylor Sheridan Sunday, December 15, 2024

Is This Really the End of 'Yellowstone?