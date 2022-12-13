Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 6 of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone is a show that either has some chaos happening... or you're sort of in the period of the season when you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Apart from the first season, which had killing left right and center, from Dave Annable's Lee Dutton and beyond, the series has always boasted a calmer first half of the season before we end up being rushed into the nonsense of the Dutton family by the end. So far in Season 5, we haven't really had anything too chaotic happen — well, apart from Beth and Summer beating each other up to get a resolution in their relationship.

In fact, this season has been relatively calm with regard to the Duttons, without anyone in the Montana area coming after their ranch or their family. Which is odd enough. We love them and their antics — but normally at this point in the season, we have an idea of what is going on and what else we can expect moving forward. Maybe Season 5 has a big ending prepared for us but right now, the series is sort of...calm. It's not boring, but it's not as jammed-packed with storylines to jump back and forth between, and with Season 5, Episode 6, "Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow, and You," it looked like more of the same... until suddenly, someone died.

Taylor Sheridan has a gift with Yellowstone in that just when you think you've figured out the show, something out of left field happens, and you're left almost screaming on your couch at the screen. In this week's episode, we were met with a relatively calming storyline in Kevin Costner's John Dutton leading his family and his cattle along as everyone back at the Yellowstone ranch prepares for their return and the branding celebration. It felt right and good and easy — until suddenly, John, just like all of us watching at home, was met with a sudden death that really hit home how even the most soothing episodes of this series can still end in tragedy.

RELATED: '1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Who Dies in the Latest Episode?

Image via Paramount

The loss of aging cowboy Emmett Walsh (played by legend Buck Taylor) came as a shock — mainly given that the entire episode was centered around just the mundane routines and traditions of those who made their living on the ranch and in the saddle. When John and Emmett go to sleep out in the wilderness next to each other, underneath the stars, and John even makes a comment about trying to fall asleep through Emmett's snoring, it doesn't seem like anything too drastic is going to come out of the situation.

An episode with everyone on horses together ends up with John Dutton having to tell a woman that her husband is dead, and it really does make you stop and just ask yourself what is happening on this show.

Episode 6 Could Represent a Turning Point in the Season

Image via Paramount

This week's episode also sees Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) carving out their own place of paradise in an open meadow away from everyone else, Tate (Brecken Merrill) learning from his family, and even a bit of Jamie (Wes Bentley) finding a new sort of relationship — even if it remains unclear what Sarah's (Dawn Olivieri) true motives are. New beginnings and deaths happening simultaneously are things that we aren't exactly strangers to when it comes to Yellowstone, but this is probably the most obvious the show has gotten about it.

It truly is jarring to go from a storyline where little happened and we just sort of checked in on everyone as the episode went on to suddenly bearing witness to John Dutton comforting a sobbing woman over the death of her husband, even if he tries to reassure her by saying that Emmett passed doing exactly the thing that he loved. As emotional as the scene itself is, it also plays into a larger problem with this season overall — because while we're just getting to the halfway point, it does feel kind of calm in comparison to the previous seasons.

Is Emmett's death the turning point heading into the unknown second half of the season? Quiet as it is, will it somehow usher in whatever the big problem for the Duttons will be? Or will this somehow be a season where John Dutton and his family aren't fighting against someone for the rights to their ranch and land? Is this death a symbol of what is to come with how sudden it is? All of these questions and more rise to the forefront considering how Emmett's loss happened out of nowhere, and it could very well make for an interesting second half of the season. If "Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow, and You" can be one of the most calming episodes of Yellowstone and end in sudden death, who knows what is to come for the rest of Season 5?

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres new episodes every Sunday on Paramount Network.