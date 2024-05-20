The Big Picture Production for the final chapters of Yellowstone has officially begun in Montana, promising to tie up the tangled storylines.

Kevin Costner's potential departure from the series and the delayed production of Season 5 added uncertainty to the fate of the Dutton family.

Viewers are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the Dutton saga, anticipating a compelling wrap-up and celebration of the show's impact.

Fans of Yellowstone, brace yourselves — production has officially kicked off on what will be the final chapters of the wildly popular series. After a significant delay following industry-wide strikes, the cameras are now rolling in Montana for the concluding segment of the show’s fifth season. Taylor Sheridan is back in the saddle as writer and showrunner for the final installment. Yellowstone has captured the hearts of viewers with its intense drama and picturesque landscapes, making the Dutton family's struggles and triumphs a staple in many households.

The first half of Season 5, consisting of eight episodes, left audiences on the edge of their seats when it aired from November 2022 through January 2023. Now, the saga is set to conclude with six final episodes, promising to tie up the myriad of tangled storylines. Fans can mark their calendars for November when these episodes are slated to air on the Paramount Network.

The conclusion to the Dutton saga has been long awaited, especially considering the production hurdles faced last year as the dual writers’ and actors’ strike had put a temporary pause on the creative industry, including Yellowstone, leaving the fate of the Duttons hanging in the balance. Furthermore, swirling rumors of Kevin Costner’s departure added to the uncertainty. Costner, who has been a cornerstone of the series as patriarch John Dutton, reportedly planned to exit the series due to scheduling conflicts with his ambitious project, Horizon: An American Saga. The sprawling Western epic, directed by Costner himself, is scheduled for a mid-2024 release, with its first installment hitting theaters in June and the sequel following in August. Costner has been fielding questions about his Yellowstone future while promoting the movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

Will 'Yellowstone' Stick the Landing?

Image via Paramount

As Yellowstone prepares to bring its sprawling, epic story to a close, viewers are undoubtedly anxious to see how the series will resolve the complex web of alliances, betrayals, and power struggles that have defined the Dutton family’s legacy. With the promise of a compelling wrap-up and the high stakes that have always been a characteristic element of the show, the final episodes are poised to be both an ending and a celebration of the show’s monumental impact on television.

Stay tuned as we continue to bring you the latest updates and insights on Yellowstone and its much-anticipated finale. Whether you've been riding with the Duttons from the start or you're just catching up, these last episodes are sure to be a cultural event not to be missed. Yeehaw!

You can watch all previous episodes of Yellowstone, and its spin-offs on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+