Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of Yellowstone.

Well, folks, this is it. Since 2018, fans have wondered how the Dutton family would save their infamous Montana cattle ranch. After years of waiting, Yellowstone has finally given us an answer, perhaps the only answer it ever could. Taylor Sheridan returns to the director's chair for "Life Is a Promise," the effective finale he also penned for the beloved neo-Western series. Despite Kevin Costner's departure midway through the two-part Season 5, this final batch of episodes has been a hit. So, without further ado, this is how the Duttons' story finally ends — or, more appropriately, how a new chapter begins.

'Yellowstone's Super-Sized Season 5 Finale Begins the Final Fight for the Land

"Life Is a Promise" — dedicated to the late horseman, Bob Avila, who appeared on the show back in Season 3 — starts with Mo Brings Plenty (Moses Brings Plenty) riding out to the construction site for the oil pipeline, but he's not alone. Alongside him are some of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation's finest. They engage in their very own "Boston Tea Party"-style vandalism, dumping the unwanted pipes into the lake. Back at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the cowboys enjoy their remaining time together telling stories in the bunkhouse. Travis Wheatley (Sheridan), Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White), and his wife, Emily (Kathryn Kelly) bid the gang farewell as they return to Texas, but not before Teeter (Jennifer Landon) secures herself a new position at Bosque Ranch. After Colby Mayfield's (Denim Richards) death, she needs a change, a sentiment Ryan (Ian Bohen) reflects as well.

Afterward, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) shows her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) a new ranch about 40 miles west of Dillon, Montana — a place still far removed from the tourist scene in Bozeman and its neighboring Paradise Valley. When Rip expresses his interest, Beth reveals that she's already bought it. "Who's gonna run this place, Beth?" he asks her. "I'll explain that tomorrow," she replies. But the next morning, the funeral home calls: John Dutton's (Costner) body is ready. Beth wants her father buried next to her mother, Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol), and notes that the only folks invited are "Kayce, you, and the cowboys." And Senator Lynelle Perry (Wendy Monitz), of course, who she calls next. As the cowboys start their last day, Rip conscripts them for one final job: digging John Dutton’s grave.

Kayce and Rainwater Enact Their Plan to Preserve the Dutton Legacy

Mo drives Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) to Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica's (Kelsey Asbille) place, where it becomes clear that nobody knows what's going on — aside from Kayce, that is. Kayce admits the duttons can't afford the inheritance taxes, to which Rainwater notes that only corporations could buy the Rhode Island-sized ranch. But Kayce's plan becomes clear. "My vision told me of two paths. On one, my family; on the other, the ranch," Kayce explains. "I used to think that meant that one couldn't be saved, but then I realized it only meant that I couldn't save it." Therefore, Kayce offers the reservation a deal, the same deal that his ancestor James Dutton (Tim McGraw) once paid: $1.25 an acre. While Beth notes late that this totals to $1.1 million, it's still one heck of a deal. But Kayce has conditions for this arrangement: he gets to keep his home, and the Yellowstone can never be sold or developed.

As Rainwater considers, he recounts the promise he once made to John Dutton back in the first season: that he would own the land and return it to the state that it was when his ancestors found it. More than that, he had vowed to remove any evidence that the Duttons had been there at all. But now, after all these years, Rainwater honors Kayce’s agreement, and adds that the Dutton burial ground will be sacred. The two of them make a blood pact, exchanging knifes with the other's blood on it. "We are brothers now, to each other and to the land," Rainwater tells Kayce. As Mo sings a victory song, Kayce and Monica embrace. But it's not over yet.

"Life Is a Promise" Finally Says Goodbye to John Dutton

While Jamie (Wes Bentley) is busy preparing for his speech, where he will officially launch an investigation into his father and Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) deaths, the Dutton Ranch prepares to bury their fallen leader. Though Rip offers Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) a spot on their new ranch, the old timer tells Rip that if he isn't going to cowboy at the Yellowstone, he'd "rather not do it at all." As everyone arrives for the funeral, including Rainwater (who Beth calls her father's new caretaker), Beth has a moment at John's casket. "You made me promise not to sell an inch," she says, "and I hope you understand that this is me keeping it. There may not be cows on it, but there won’t be condos either. We won." Soon after, John Dutton is laid to rest. The cowboys carry the casket to the burial site, and Carter (Finn Little) ensures that Beth makes it down there herself.

Though Beth struggles to deal with the loss, she vows at her father's literal grave to "avenge" him before departing in her car. As for Kayce and his family, Tate (Brecken Merrill) struggles to find the right words, so he asks what his dad said. "I said I forgive him," Kayce replies. Senator Perry and Rainwater have their own eulogizing moments as well, with Lynelle noting that John had better not be giving the angels a hard time and Rainwater vowing to protect the land for him and their kin. But, long after everyone has gone, Rip sticks behind, and buries his father-in-law himself. "I don’t even know what to say," he tells him. "Thank you. I want you to know I'll take care of your daughter. You have my word. I'll try and love her the same way that she loved you." It's clear that he will. After the funeral, Gator (Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau) cooks everyone a final wagon train-style meal, but Kayce takes his family home — and Beth is already long gone.

Beth and Jamie's Conflict Finally Comes To a Head in 'Yellowstone's Series Finale

Having been unaware of his father's funeral service, Jamie gives his speech in Helena. As he lies through his teeth, he remains pleased with himself. But elsewhere, a reckoning is coming. After Ryan says farewell to his cowboys and leaves the ranch for good, Rip finally puts two-and-two together regarding why Beth sped off. Grabbing Lloyd, they drive off to catch up with Beth, though they're about an hour behind. Rip calls Beth, but she refuses to listen. Naturally, Jamie feels all smug about his speech, but once he returns home, he has no time to bask in victory. In fact, Beth wastes no time either. She mercilessly beats her brother, spraying him with bear spray before beating him some more. As they wrestle, Jamie begins to fight back. It's a brutal scene, one that's been a lifetime coming for these two.

Eventually, Jamie gains the upper hand and threatens Beth. He tells her that she’ll go to prison for attempted murder, and that he'll pin John and Sarah's murders on her as well. He explains that if she doesn’t go willingly, he'll blow the lid on everything their family has done over the last century (which would, naturally, get Rip in a lot of trouble). But it's all moot at this point. Beth tells Jamie that the deal has been made with the reservation. Enraged, Jamie grabs Beth and nearly kills her before Rip arrives and throws Jamie off her. With Rip holding Jamie, Beth stabs her brother in the heart. "I'm gonna be the last thing you ever f**king see," she tells him. But although Rip believes the situation is entirely out of control with Jamie's body now laying on the floor, Beth has a plan.

When Detective Dillard (Rory Cochrane) arrives, he hears the fake statement she gave the police. Beth told the authorities that she tried confronting Jamie about missing their father's funeral, telling him that she believed he was behind John's murder. This led to an altercation, and when she woke up, Jamie was gone. What really happened was Rip and Lloyd hopped the Wyoming border to toss Jamie down the Train Station, where, ironically, he'll now rest next to his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton). Afterward, they double-backed to the middle-of-nowhere central Idaho to light Jamie’s car on fire. When the authorities eventually do find it, they believe that the former Attorney General has fled the scene. Somehow, Beth's plan was foolproof, in no small part due to Jamie's inability to do anything right in the first place.

'Yellowstone' Ends the Only Way It Ever Could