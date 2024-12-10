The final season of Yellowstone is pulling no punches when it comes to the Dutton children, and the penultimate episode, “Give the World Away,” has left fans with more questions than answers, especially when it comes to Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). The long-estranged Dutton son has been at the centre of betrayals in both his personal life and politically since the show’s inception, but this week’s reunion with his son, Jamie Jr., and his baby mama, Christina (Katherine Cunningham), offered a brief glimpse into his personal life for the first time in a long while. However, according to Yellowstone executive producer and director Christina Voros, the reunion is not the moment of redemption fans might hope for.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Voros addressed the return of Jamie’s family and why the focus of his character arc this season lies elsewhere, despite the absence of a key person in his life not being there. In fact, some viewers may have forgotten he even had a son at this point.

“That’s a hard question, because the story is the story and the scripts are the scripts,” Voros explained when asked about Jamie’s role as a father.

"I think one of the things Taylor [Sheridan] does, and has done from the beginning of the show, is that there are issues with characters and thoughts that come up and whether they are red herrings or whether they are part of a shorter storytelling element versus a longer one, it happens organically.”

While some viewers might interpret Jamie’s reunion with his son as a turning point, Voros made it clear that the character’s priorities remain tied to his identity as a son rather than a father. “This season is not about Jamie as a father; this season is about Jamie as a son,” she emphasised.

Why is Jamie's Relationship with the Duttons So Difficult?

Jamie's journey is utterly defined by his strained relationship with his adoptive father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and his siblings. As the family’s outcast, Jamie struggles with isolation, and his place in the world as an adopted child. John respects and finds his work as a lawyer both useful and appropriate, but he also has disdain for him. Meanwhile, Jamie's rivalry with Beth (Kelly Reilly) stems from his involvement in her being sterlized as a teenager, which is where her hatred for him comes from. Kayce (Luke Grimes) has always tried to see the best in Jamie, but he won't for long.

Yellowstone's final episode airs on Paramount at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

