With Yellowstone hurtling towards its highly anticipated series finale, and despite a lot of negativity from the fanbase, the fate of Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) remains one of the show’s most intriguing threads. Jamie has always been a divisive figure on the series and within his own family. He's a brilliant political strategist caught in a spider's web of chaotic family dysfunction. Now, as he confronts his greatest challenges yet, Yellowstone executive producer Christina Voros has tried to shine a light on what makes Jamie such a compelling character and why he still has one last move to escape his seemingly inevitable fate. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Voros pointed out Jamie's remarkable survival instincts, even when all hope seems lost:

“Jamie is usually the smartest guy in the room. And I think he has succeeded in staying afloat through all of these ups and downs, and potential near-finalities of his life as a politician, by the insight of, in many cases, the women around him. The people who have believed in him at times when he hasn’t believed in himself.”

Jamie's smarts have constantly gotten him out of trouble, which has enabled him to succeed in politics. Voros highlighted his skills in rhetoric and strategy, explaining, “Ultimately, he is a master spokesperson. He is a master at rhetoric. Once he knows what to run with, he’s very good at spinning that web, and he’s always been good at spinning that web.”

Jamie Dutton Needs a "Hail Mary"

This season, Jamie has been pushed to his limits following the death of his adoptive father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). With his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) and the rest of the family closing in on him, Jamie must rely on his wits to find a way out. In the penultimate episode, his former lover Christina (Katherine Cunningham) provided the push he needed to make what Voros describes as a “political Hail Mary.”

“So I think what you see here is an example of finding that lifeline and spinning something very elaborate out of it that may give him the room to pull himself from a place that we didn’t think he had a lifeline from,” Voros explained. It's clear that, although time is running out, Jamie still has a card to play, even if it's his last resort.

The final episode of Yellowstone will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Paramount.

