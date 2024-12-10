As Yellowstone nears its highly anticipated finale, the focus has shifted to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), who has quietly stepped into the spotlight during the show’s final chapter. While much of the series has revolved around the family drama surrounding John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Kayce has always been a steady, understated presence, but according to Yellowstone executive producer Christina Voros, Kayce has been the unsung hero of the series from the very beginning. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Voros reflected on Kayce’s growth and his central role in the final season.

“I think what Taylor [Sheridan] wrote for him was magnificent, but I also think that Kayce has been the quiet hero in his father’s shadows from the very beginning.”

In the final season so far, Kayce has had to shoulder immense responsibility following the death of his father, acting as a caretaker for the ranch that now belongs to his son, Tate. In the absence of his father, Kayce has stepped up as a leader, both for his family and for the Yellowstone ranch, even if he's gone one or two steps too far, as evidenced by his actions in the previous episode.

Voros praised Grimes’ ability to carry Kayce's emotional weight with apparent ease, saying, “There’s something that’s happened this season... where in the absence of the patriarch, everyone has to step up. And in the absence of Kevin [Costner], the rest of the cast really had a large stage to fill, and they did such a phenomenal job stepping in to fill that space, and Luke especially.”

Kayce Has The Only Real Moral Compass on 'Yellowstone'

Kayce’s role as the “quiet hero” has been a key part of the show’s success. His inner struggles and moral compass have made him one of Yellowstone’s most relatable and reliable characters. While other members of the Dutton family often dominate the drama (we're looking at you, Beth, put the alcohol and the gun down) Kayce’s steady presence keeps everything grounded. Voros expressed her admiration for how Grimes has portrayed this growth:

“It’s a profound, profound performance from him this season, and I love that people are in love with where his character has gone this season, because I am too.”

The final episode of Yellowstone will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Paramount. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the epic Western saga as we head into a new era of the Dutton legacy.

Watch on Paramount