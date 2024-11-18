As Yellowstone barrels toward its explosive finale, tensions within the Dutton family are reaching a fever pitch. Season 5B has already delivered immense shocks and violent confrontations, with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) squaring off in a charged scene that director Christina Voros says is only the beginning. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Voros teased that Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is set to reclaim his role as the family’s soldier in the final episodes, driven by the revelation that Jamie played a role in their father’s murder.

The Dutton sibling rivalry has long been the emotional backbone of the series, with Beth’s rage against Jamie rooted in a betrayal from their teenage years. That animosity has only deepened following the shocking death of patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), revealed in Season 5B’s premiere to have been orchestrated by Jamie and his partner, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), in a staged suicide and, while Beth does not yet have concrete proof of Jamie’s involvement, Voros explained that her intuition is enough to set the stage for vengeance.

“Beth knows in her gut that Jamie had something to do with it,” Voros said. “Her immediate response is to confront him and push him for answers.” In one of the episode’s most intense moments, Beth physically confronts Jamie, slapping him multiple times before storming out and literally putting Sarah into a wall. After the encounter, Beth makes a call to Kayce and brings the youngest and most sensitive member of the Dutton clan squarely into war.

Kayce Dutton Is About to Embrace His Role as a Soldier in 'Yellowstone's Final Episodes

According to Voros, Kayce’s reaction marks a crucial moment for the character, who has struggled throughout the series to reconcile his role as a warrior with his desire to protect his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and their son, Tate. Voros said:

“Kayce is, at his core, a soldier. His identity has always been tied to being a warrior, and this new information gives him a laser focus. His first mission is identifying the threat, and from there, he’ll do whatever it takes to keep his family—both biological and chosen—safe.”

Yellowstone currently airs at 8 PM on Sunday on Paramount Network, and on Monday nights at 10 PM on CBS. The final season currently is not available to stream, but the first five seasons can be watched on demand on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the final, explosive season of Yellowstone.

