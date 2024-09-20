Kelsey Asbille is preparing, like we all are, to say goodbye to Yellowstone and to her character, Monica Dutton. As Monica, the wife of Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes), Asbille has brought to life a complex character caught between the worlds of her Native American heritage and the Dutton family's ranching empire, a natural enemy to the way of life her people and their ancestors have cultivated. Asbille now stars in the horror film Don't Move, produced by genre legend Sam Raimi, and spoke to Collider's Carly Lane while promoting the movie at Netflix's Geeked Week in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the interview, Asbille was asked about what fans should expect from the final episodes, and how the future would play out for Kayce and Monica, who have, to date, endured something of a troubling time over the years, particularly as it comes down to the juxtaposition of Kayce's legacy with Monica's history. However, Asbille believes that, with the end in sight, the characters will get the finale they deserve.

"They've been through hell and back. Yeah, it's exhausting. Just like Don't Move, I can't give anything away, [particularly since] this is the last season. But I do think this is the perfect ending, for each character."

How Will 'Yellowstone' End?

How the story will end is up in the air, too. We're at a critical juncture and a fork in the road following the departure of Kevin Costner after his very public disagreement with creator Taylor Sheridan. When we left off, Costner's Governor John Dutton was facing impeachment following a betrayal by his own son. However, with Costner's departure from the series, the resolution of John Dutton's story and many other lingering questions are uncertain.

Additionally, a massive part of the Yellowstone story from the very beginning has been the toxic relationship and rivalry between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley). Kayce and Monica have their own struggles to overcome, particularly as Kayce grapples with his father's decision to essentially anoint him as his successor on the Dutton Ranch.

Despite the fact that Kayce began the series in farcical fashion, gunning down numerous people in the first episodes, his relationship with Monica has settled down and part of the joy of Yellowstone has been seeing Monica assert her independence and become more of a free thinker. A lot of this can perhaps be traced back to her burgeoning friendship with Beth, whose brash and explosive nature is a sharp contrast to Monica's — at least, initially — quiet and introspective personality. Asbille will get to share scenes with Reilly once again, having definitively declared herself "Team Beth":

"There's no doubt I am, yeah. I'm Team Kelly as well. Any time I have a scene with Kelly, it is such a gift, and I fall in love with her each time. I love Wes, too, but I'm on Team Beth, and I'm on Team Kelly."

Yellowstone returns for its final season in November on Paramount. Catch up on past seasons on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on our extensive coverage of the final episodes.

Watch on Peacock