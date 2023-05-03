This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's time for John Dutton III to say goodbye, as Kevin Costner is officially leaving Yellowstone after the show's fifth season. Entertainment Tonight reports that the actor has decided to part ways with the show after a fallout between him and Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the show. The discussions were supposedly realted to Costner's filming schedule, and how they tried to move it around the production of the latest installment of Yellowstone. Due to Costner's departure, production on the fifth season of the series has stopped, and a return date for production hasn't been set yet.

The story of the show begins by introducing the serious life of Dutton and his family, as they had to battle a legal case while, at the same time, euthanizing one of their horses after a collision. Since they can't deal with a normal farmer's life, the characters get themselves inside a confrontation inside Native American land, where John's oldest son, Lee (Dave Annable) is killed. The incident leaves the family devastated, and they can't seem to get a moment of peace as they try to search for answers, with Jamie (Wes Bentley) looking to succeed in a political career. The Dutton's can remain put for one second.

Some time after that, Tate (Brecken Merrill) is still having nightmares after he was kidnapped during the events of the second season. His mother believes that the only thing capable of making him feel better is spending time with his grandfather. In an unexpected turn of events, Tate and John's renewed bond helps Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) solidify their marriage, healing different wounds that constantly damage the entire family. But now, with Costner leaving the cast of the show, it is time for this universe to change in order to survive.

Image via Paramount Network

RELATED: Release Window, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know About 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Yellowstone Goes Beyond the Ranch

There's a chance for Yellowstone to survive after Kevin Costner leaves due to the fact that this universe is constantly expanding. Five spin-offs from the main Paramount drama have either been released or find themselves in development, featuring their own star-studded casts and plot lines. Recently, Donald Sutherland joined the franchise, while the spin-off show featuring Matthew McConaughey is apparently moving forward at the network. Perhaps the world can move forward without the presence of John Dutton III, although it remains to be seen if the audience will be comfortable with the franchise's future. The second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone doesn't have a release date yet, due to the problems the production of the episodes is facing.

Yellowstone is expected to return for Season 5 Part 2 sometime this summer.