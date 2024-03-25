The Big Picture Kevin Costner may make a surprise return to Yellowstone, possibly in a cameo role, to wrap up John Dutton's story.

Reports suggest Costner is willing to compromise on salary and availability, but creator Taylor Sheridan may not revise scripts.

Fans are hoping for closure to John Dutton's story, especially amidst rumors of Costner's departure from the hit series.

A new twist in the saga of Yellowstone. After walking away from the series for its final season, a new report has claimed that Kevin Costner is attempting to perform a U-turn and at least make a cameo appearance to wrap up the story of John Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's western series. As arguably the most popular show on television, it came as a shock when the end of the series was announced after a dispute between Costner and Sheridan over both availability and salary demands.

According to a report by Puck, the last episodes of the original Yellowstone series have been scripted and production is scheduled to start soon. Costner has indicated his desire to reappear in the series, at least in a cameo role, if not more extensively, although there are no ongoing talks about such an arrangement. Despite this, there's speculation that even if Costner were to reduce his demands regarding compensation and time, Sheridan, the show's creator, might be reluctant to revise his completed scripts just to include a farewell for Costner's character, John Dutton. However, knowing the appeal it would have among the show's fanbase, Costner seems keen to use this to his advantage, as he has done in the past.

How Did the Last Season of 'Yellowstone' End?

Image via Paramount

Buzz around Costner's departure from the immensely popular series had been swirling since May 2023, with the rumor mill kicking into high gear by November, hinting that the actor might not grace the final chapters of the series. The loss of such a pivotal character threw a wrench in the narrative, especially after the cliffhanger at the end of Season 5 Part 1, which teased John Dutton's political unraveling as Montana's Governor. With Costner possibly out of the picture, the storyline is now left hanging, likely to be tied up without the family's patriarch on screen, which would be massively unsatisfactory.

John's imminent impeachment trial, as orchestrated by his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) should be the final piece of the puzzle that sees Jamie's end within the show, but to have it happen off-screen? That would be a bitter disappointment. Here's hoping that Costner, Sheridan, and the rest of the team at Paramount can come together and work out a deal that would give the fans the ending they deserve for their loyalty and support, whilst honoring the legacy of John Dutton and setting the stage for Yellowstone's future.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+ and Peacock.

Watch on Paramount+