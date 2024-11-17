After five massively popular seasons, Taylor Sheridan's modern Western Yellowstone is finally coming to an end, but not without hitting a few bumps on the roads. The biggest wildcard the series has faced by far is the departure of Kevin Costner, who left the hit show after reports of creative differences between him and Taylor Sheridan as well as to work on his multi-part Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga. Still, with a huge following of fans and numerous spin-offs under its belt, the Yellowstone franchise is just too big to leave stagnant, and the show of the Dutton family's struggles had to continue.

The final season of Yellowstone officially debuted in early November 2022, and now, the story is finally coming to a close with Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. Continuing the show's uphill battle, the premiere of the final season has not been without its critics. The inevitable writing off of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has left an understandable void for fans of the series, but that's not to say that long-time Dutton die-hards still won't be tuning in for the grand finale. However, watching the final season might be a little bit more difficult than usual, and we'll explain exactly why that is right down below.

Is 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Premiering on TV?

Yes, as with all the prior seasons, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be premiering on live television every week on the Paramount Network cable/live television channel. This makes Yellowstone something of an outlier among the industry's many high concept dramas, as it still has its hooves firmly planted in the world of live-television as opposed to streaming. The Paramount Network is also home to several hit reality shows like Bar Rescue and Ink Master.

Is 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Streaming?

Surprisingly enough, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is not available to stream online. One would think that the show would be on Paramount Plus considering the show airs on the Paramount Network. Alas, the only way to watch the final portion of Yellowstone is to have a live-television package that include the Paramount Network.

That being said, in an even more unusual twist, the previous seasons of Yellowstone including the first half Yellowstone Season 5 are available to stream on Peacock. While this has yet to be confirmed, this could mean that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 could be coming to the streaming platform at a later date. Peacock currently has two base subscription plans - Premium and Premium Plus. You can find a breakdown of each plan's features and pricing on the table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Premium Original Peacock content

Live sports and events

Ongoing NBC & Bravo Shows

Over 50 always-on channels $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year Premium Plus No ads (with some exceptions)

Downloadable titles for offline use

Local NBC Channel station $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

When Do New Episodes of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Come Out?

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 officially debuted on Sunday, November 10th, 2024 exclusively on the Paramount Network. New episodes of the final season will debut every Sunday at 8.00 PM EST.

Can You Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Without the Paramount Network?

As of now, the only possible way to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is to have access to the Paramount Network. However, that doesn't mean that you'll need to tune into the channel at 8:00 PM EST every Sunday. In case you miss an episode, the new episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 can be watched on the Paramount Network website.

Watch the Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

The trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 reveals that things are coming for a dramatic show for the Dutton family in the final season of the beloved series. With John Dutton officially out of the picture, the stage is set for a final showdown between Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). The victor gets the notorious Dutton Ranch and all the privileges and benefits that come along with it, and both Jamie and Beth have made it perfectly clear that their family name will not stop them from fighting tooth and nail for their legacy.

'1883' (2021-2022)

Of the many Yellowstone spin-offs that have released and are currently in the works, 1883 is the one that started it all. Taking place over a hundred years before the events of Yellowstone, 1883 shows what life was like for the Dutton family while America was being torn apart by the bloody and brutal Civil War. The series sees James Dutton (Tim McGraw) lead his family across the American West to make a name for his family. A name that will prove to persevere and evolve for many decades to come. 1883 is available to stream on Paramount+.

'1923' (2022-2025)

Taking place a generation after 1883, 1923 takes palce at a contentious time in American history, wedged right in between the Prohibition and the Great Depression. The patriarch and matriarch of the family, those being Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), are trying their best to right the ship in the right direction. As the world faces all sorts of new and unexpected evelopments, the Dutton family will need to continue their rise to power as their community's most important family if they hope to persevere. 1923 is available to stream on Paramount+.

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' (2023)

Lawmen: Bass Reeves was initially conceived as yet another Yellowstone spin-off, but Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the crew made the wise decision to turn the biopic series into its own standalone show. The show tells the remarkable true story of Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) - one of the most celebrated gunslingers in history. While he faces adversity because of the color of his skin and his unique upbringing, Reeves proves himself to be a paramount figure in early American history by bringing law and order to the west of the Mississippi River. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is available to stream on Paramount+.

New episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere on the Paramount Network at 8 PM EST.