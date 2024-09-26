It's time to giddy up and yee your haws because the return of Yellowstone is getting an extra special boost from CBS, as the network plans to air the premiere episode of the second part of Season 5 on the same day it returns to the Paramount Network. The episode will first air on Paramount at 8 p.m. ET and then have a second broadcast on CBS at 10 p.m. ET, following a new episode of Tracker. This isn't a huge shock; CBS has aired repeat episodes from the show’s first three seasons, so Yellowstone is no stranger to the network's viewers, but this should do mammoth numbers on the night it airs.

The second half of Season 5 will consist of six episodes, with the first half having aired between November 2022 and January 2023. The series, created by the world's busiest man, Taylor Sheridan, originally premiered in 2018, soon becoming one of the biggest hits in recent memory. Although Season 5 was expected to be the show’s last, there have been reports that Yellowstone may return for a sixth season, with stars Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) in talks for top billing on the series alongside Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton).

What's Next for 'Yellowstone'?

As things stand, Season 5B of Yellowstone will be the last. There are talks underway to continue the show in another format, but it's a cash cow for Paramount and they won't be giving it up any time soon. Next, a spin-off entitled The Madison, which will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams will air, which will take place after the events of Season 5B.

At the time the spin-off was announced, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy celebrated the incredible success of the Yellowstone series, teasing more to follow:

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of '1883' and '1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Madison and Yellowstone.

Watch on Peacock