In the world of Yellowstone, the dynamic between ranch owner John Dutton and casino mogul Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) has been one of the series' most compelling and evolving relationships. For nearly five seasons, the two have often been at odds over the vast Yellowstone Ranch, with Rainwater’s ultimate goal being to reclaim the land for the Broken Rock Reservation.

As Yellowstone gears up for the second half of its fifth season, premiering on November 10 on Paramount Network, the absence of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton looms large. This departure is set to significantly impact the final chapter of the series, especially in the relationship between Rainwater and the Dutton family. With Dutton out of the picture, Rainwater’s ambitions could face less resistance, but they also lose the tension that defined much of their interaction.

In the midseason finale back in January 2023, Dutton surprisingly backed Rainwater in blocking a pipeline that threatened the reservation. However, with Dutton's exit, any chance of an alliance between these two powerful figures seems unlikely, leaving Rainwater to face the challenges alone.

What Do We See in the New 'Yellowstone' Images?

In newly released photos from the upcoming episodes, courtesy of USA Today, Rainwater is seen contemplating both property plans and the Yellowstone Ranch itself alongside his right hand man Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), hinting at his continued determination to achieve his goals.

Meanwhile, Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) relationship with the troubled teen Carter (Finn Little) deepens, showing the evolution of this unconventional family unit. Rip, who was initially against Beth’s decision to take Carter in, now seems to have embraced the role of a father figure, as evidenced by the tender moments captured in the new images.

While Paramount Network has maintained that Season 5 will be Yellowstone’s final season, rumours have surfaced about a potential Season 6 centered around Rip and Beth, though no official comment has been made. Additionally, a follow-up entitled The Madison is about to begin production.

Costner’s departure from the series stems from creative differences with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, exacerbated by Costner’s commitment to his ambitious Western project, Horizon: An American Saga. In a video posted in June, Costner confirmed his exit, stating that continuing with the series was no longer realistic for him.

As the final episodes approach, fans are left to wonder how Yellowstone will wrap up its complex web of storylines without its central figure, and what the future holds for characters like Rainwater, Rip, and Beth. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone.

