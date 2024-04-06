The Big Picture Yellowstone's final season remains up in the air for the cast, including star Lainey Wilson.

Yellowstone's final season remains up in the air, according to one of its stars, Lainey Wilson. While we do know that the series has been given an extended episode count, thanks to an interview with Josh Lucas, the actual start of production on the series appears to be a mystery for the cast. Wilson, speaking at the iHeartRadio Awards to Fox News, admitted that she didn't know what was going on with the series, and that her co-star Kelly Reilly was seemingly no better informed than she was as to when they would be getting back to work.

“I’m still waiting to find out what’s happening with Yellowstone. I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to [series star] Kelly Reilly the other day and, you know, we’ll see what happens. Once they give us the call — we’re there.”

The planning for the final season has been up in the air for some time, mainly thanks to a combination of the dual strikes that halted Hollywood in its tracks last season, along with star Kevin Costner's departure from the series due to a dispute with the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan. Although Costner has reportedly made overtures to return to the series, it remains to be seen in what form that will actually occur, if at all, leaving the entire Yellowstone fanbase feeling like Wilson and Reilly — unsure of what comes next.

Who Does Lainey Wilson Play in 'Yellowstone'?

In Yellowstone, Wilson plays the character of Abby, a musician. Abby's introduction into the series not only brings a fresh dynamic but also highlights the show's connection with country music and the broader cultural themes it explores. Being a country music artist herself, Wilson's casting lends an authentic voice to her character, and it helps to bring a greater truthfulness to the series' exploration of themes related to the American West, its lifestyles, and its challenges.

Her character contributes to the series by adding depth to the storytelling through music, resonating with the show's themes of love, loss, and the struggle for preservation — both of land and of a way of life. The inclusion of a character so closely tied to the country music scene underscores Yellowstone's desire to try and incorporate more cultural elements of true Americana into the fabric of the storytelling as it attempts to show off what Taylor Sheridan views as the real modern American west.

Yellowstone's final season is still scheduled to broadcast in November of this year. The series can currently be streamed in its entirety on Peacock now.

