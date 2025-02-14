t's time to finally sit and watch the final season of Yellowstone from the comfort of your own home and whenever you feel like heading back to Montana, as Season 5 Part 2 will finally be available to stream on Peacock next month. The final seven episodes, which aired on Paramount at the tail end of last year, will be available to binge in their entirety on Peacock from March 16, meaning you can finally do that full, and long-awaited rewatch of the entire Dutton saga from beginning all the way until the grisly, grim and bloody end.

It's the latest streaming development for the Taylor Sheridan-created series, which also found a new home on Netflix around the world last month. The series immediately entered Netflix's Top 10 in multiple international mark, proving that it wasn't just a hit restricted to American audiences, but that the sheer shock value and soap opera madness that is the Dutton family was an attractive prospect on foreign soil too.

What's Next For Yellowstone?

Image via Paramount+

​​​​​​​We know for sure that we'll be getting at least two series which are either direct spin-offs or sequels to the mainline Yellowstone saga, but where can we see them? Well, that is the question. We already know that they'll show on Paramount for cable viewers, but will the streaming landscape shift in the U.S.? Paramount executives have openly admitted licensing the show to Peacock instead of keeping it in-house for Paramount+. So that explains why they want to make sure their own streaming platform is full of content from 'the creator of Yellowstone'. One spin-off show, The Madison, is going to star Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams and more, and will be following the fortunes of a New York family coming to Montana in the wake of the closure of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Meanwhile, an unnamed spin-off featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser has also been greenlit, and will follow the two murderous alcoholic deviants as they move to Dillon, Montana for a "quiet life". Yeah, right.

But for now, you can catch the classic episodes featuring the iconic Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the world's most dysfunctional family, alongside the likes of Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, and even Sheridan himself. Yellowstone will mosey on over to Peacock for its final season on March 16. Stay tuned to Collider for more info on the future of Yellowstone.