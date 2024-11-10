Yellowstone is back for its final chapter, and fans won't want to miss a single second. After five incredible seasons of the Dutton family fighting to hold onto their land, the series has built a loyal fan following and made household names for its cast. When the midseason finale aired in early 2023, it left fans with questions that have lingered ever since: Could this be the end for Jamie Dutton, or will he take out Beth first in their bitter family feud? The escalating drama within the Dutton family has kept many fully invested, waiting to see if John Dutton will step in to end the infighting or if the family’s power struggle will lead to potentially darker consequences.

That being said, the journey to the final episodes has been nothing but complicated. Production delays due to scheduling conflicts with series lead Kevin Costner and later by the Hollywood strikes pushed the show’s return back significantly. Costner’s eventual departure from the series means these episodes will be his last, marking a major turning point for the show and its storylines. Yellowstone has already made history as one of the most-watched cable series, with spin-offs like 1883 and 1923 expanding the Dutton universe, and plans for another follow-up series, The Madison, which will reportedly star Michelle Pfeiffer.

This final season has been challenging to complete, but with the strikes resolved and production in Montana back on track, Yellowstone is ready to bring the story to a thrilling close. So, with just a few episodes left, get ready for the wild, intense conclusion that'll, just like all other seasons, keep you riveted until the very end.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

When Does 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Premiere?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premieres on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. A special airing will also take place on CBS later that night at 10:00 p.m. ET, offering fans two chances to catch the Duttons’ latest showdown.

Where Can I Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2?

As always, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will air exclusively on Paramount+. With new episodes airing each week, fans will want to tune in every Sunday night to stay on top of each episode.

Is There a 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with powerful shots of the main characters—John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes)—as they each brace for what lies ahead in protecting their family legacy and the Yellowstone ranch. Quick cuts show glimpses of violence: a person being thrown off a cliff, intense courtroom scenes, and cars being lit on fire. Amid the chaos, Beth exclaims, "I can't do this anymore," as family tensions erupt and everyone appears pushed to their limits, preparing for a final showdown that promises to be a turbulent and unforgettable ending.

The official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 was released on November 3rd, 2024 and is giving fans a preview of the series' explosive final episodes. In just a few minutes, the trailer teases a cascade of threats—from government and corporate foes to personal betrayals—showing that the fight for the Dutton legacy is far from over.

Where Can I Watch the Last Seasons of 'Yellowstone'?

If you're looking to rewatch or dive into the Yellowstone saga from the beginning, you can stream all previous seasons on Peacock. Paramount has also uploaded a half-hour recap covering the entire series, as well as a 17-minute video that breaks down the major events of Season 5 so far on YouTube. For those interested in the Duttons’ backstory, both 1883 and 1923—Yellowstone’s prequel series—are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Will There Be a 'Yellowstone' Sequel?

Though Yellowstone is drawing to a close, Paramount has already announced a sequel series titled The Madison. This new chapter will follow the Clyburn family, who relocate to Montana from New York, bringing new drama to the Yellowstone ranch. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox, The Madison promises to continue the Yellowstone legacy on Paramount+—though an official release date has yet to be announced.

Rumors have also swirled around the possibility of fan-favorite characters returning. Stars like Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) are reportedly “in talks” for future appearances, but nothing has been confirmed. While Kevin Costner’s return remains uncertain, anything is possible as Yellowstone’s final chapter unfolds.

Episode Schedule for 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2

Keep track of each upcoming episode with the schedule below. While the official synopsis are not yet available, here’s a look at the confirmed air dates for the remaining episodes of Yellowstone Season 5: