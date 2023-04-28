Paramount Network’s popular and long-standing neo-Western drama is set to return for what could be the last time this summer. After four and a half seasons of exploring life and people in the wild west, Yellowstone (2018-) might be at its end soon. The first part of the fifth season of Yellowstone aired in November 2022 with eight episodes and the last half of six more episodes are yet to arrive, thus making it the longest season of the series ever. What’s in store in the coming days of the Duttons? Well, looking at the cliffhanger mid-season finale, all we can say is that the family’s up for more problems, familiar foes, and new villains, and a whole lot of lawlessness as the fight for power continues. Since its premiere in 2018, Yellowstone has been an explosive hit among fans and critics, but the fifth season broke all records. Premiering on November 13, 2022, Yellowstone Season 5 clocked an impressive start with the show’s ratings surging through the roof and pulling 12.1 million viewers so far. And now, after the first part ended with a dramatic finale, everyone is waiting with bated breath to find out what’s coming next. But before that, for those who are new to the world of Duttons and their Yellowstone ranch, here’s a quick background.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Western drama series explores the influential Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch (commonly called Yellowstone), and their lives, business, and conflicts with local corporations, land developers, the Broken Rock Indian reservation, and the family’s constant struggle to retain their family’s legacy in the region among other unfinished businesses of the family members. In the fifth season, the battle for Yellowstone’s ownership continues, with John Dutton, the show’s key protagonist and the family’s patriarch, becoming the state governor, and unwillingly so; most likely to keep all the powers in his hand, but we’ll have to see about that. Meanwhile, as per recent updates, Yellowstone is also set to end with the second part of Season 5, but the show’s legacy would most likely continue with another new spin-off, featuring Matthew McConaughey, just like it did with 1883, 1923, Bass Reeves, etc. That means even if the current show ends this summer, fans will still have plenty of the wild west life to go on with.

Now, without further ado, check out what’s in store for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 when they return, including the season’s plot, teaser trailer, release window, cast, characters, and everything else that we know so far.

When Is Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Premiering?

Unfortunately, there’s no date set for the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 yet, but we do know that the second half of the fifth (and most likely final) season will return sometime in the Summer of 2023. That said, this could be subject to change, depending on the production schedule. In the meantime, if you are yet to catch up on the first half of the fifth season, then you can right away, because the first half of Season 5 (Episodes 1-8) is currently available on Paramount Network, and the other four seasons of Yellowstone are available for streaming on Peacock Premium.

How Many Episodes Are There in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

Yellowstone Season 5 is slated for 14 episodes in total, making it the longest-ever season of the series since it began in 2018. All its previous seasons had a maximum of 10 episodes. Yellowstone Season 5 is split into two parts, the first part of eight episodes of Season 5 have already aired between November 13, 2022, and January 1, 2023. The second half of six episodes are yet to release when the show returns this summer. Watch this space for further details of the last six episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

Is There a Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Trailer?

Considering the second half is not yet filmed, it’s too soon to expect a trailer. However, Paramount released a teaser for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. It is not technically a trailer for the upcoming episodes, because it only contains footage from the previous ones. So, it’s almost like a promise that there’ll be more soon.

You can also watch the official trailer of Yellowstone Season 5, which was released in 2022 before the season premiered in November, to get a complete preview of what to expect in this season:

When Is Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Filming?

The filming for Yellowstone Season 5 started in June 2022 in Missoula, Montana. From what we've seen so far, production for the second part of the fifth season is yet to begin.

Who are the Creators of Yellowstone?

The hit Western drama series is created by actor-filmmaker Taylor Sheridan and television and film producer John Linson. Sheridan is best known for writing award-winning films like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River, and besides Yellowstone, his television repertoire includes Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, and Bass Reeves. Linson is best known for producing films like Great Expectations (1998), Lords of Dogtown, The Runaways, and The Comedian, and the television series Sons of Anarchy, 1883, and 1923. Both Linson and Sheridan are also executive producers of Yellowstone, along with Kevin Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. The music for the series is composed by Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian, with Emmy-winner Ben Richardson as the cinematographer, known best for his work on Beasts of the Southern Wild, Fault in Our Stars, and Mare of Easttown.

Who's In the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Cast?

The star-studded cast of Yellowstone is one of the show’s best features. It stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Kelly Reilly as his wife, Beth, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, Finn Little as Cole, and Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins, as the main characters. All these cast members also appear in the fifth season and hence, are set to reprise their roles for the final part as well.

Josh Lucas, who had earlier portrayed a young John Dutton in Season 3 also returns, along with Kylie Rogers as a young Beth, Kyle Red Silverstein as a young Rip, and Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities. Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz, who play Mo and Senator Lynelle Perry, respectively, along with Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Ryan Bingham, Forrie J. Smith, and Jen Landon, have been promoted to series regulars for the fifth season. There are also a few new faces joining the ranchers in Season 5. This includes Kai Caster as a young cowboy named Rowdy, Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby, Lilli Kai as Clara Brewer, Gov. Dutton's new assistant, and 1883 alum Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a newcomer and "corporate shark".

Before the fifth season premiere, Jefferson White also returns in his role of Jimmy, with Kathryn Kelly as his fiancée, Emily. So far, they have only appeared in the mid-season finale but have been promoted as series regulars.

What Is the Story of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

After four seasons of manipulation, mayhem, scheming, and battling new enemies and familiar foes, in the backdrop of picturesque Montana, the story of the Dutton family continues to hold onto their footprints in the wild, wild west. Although new people and new events materialize, the ranch and its owners continue in their old ways.

Yellowstone Season 5 takes off from where the fourth season ends. So far in the fifth season, we see the Duttons exploring uncharted territories, with John Dutton becoming the new governor. But that doesn’t mean their problems have ended. In fact, more trouble is probably coming knocking at their ranch. There’s an internal family feud arising among the Duttons with Beth and Jamie about to kill each other, John could be getting impeached, and a deadly bacteria spread across the state, endangering the cattle and thus costing his business. Despite all these threatening events, and outlaws roaming free, the Duttons stick around their patriarch to uphold the family’s legacy, ready for a battle between the good, bad, and the ugly.