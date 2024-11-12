The return of Yellowstone's fifth season, for better or for worse, has been a hot topic of conversation. Ever since it was announced that Kevin Costner's John Dutton would be leaving the series, many have worried what the future may look like. However, on the hunt for answers, it looks as if the millions of Yellowstone fans have tuned in for the return of Season 5, with the November 10 episode, "Desire Is All You Need", clocking in a record audience for the series.

Officially, the episode that revealed exactly what happened to John Dutton pulled in a staggering 16.4 million viewers, according to analytics company VideoAmp. This comes after the episode was aired several times on Sunday night, including a pair of eight-network simulcasts and a showing on CBS. This figure also includes Monday morning, on which three additional repeats were shown on Paramount Network and CM. Interestingly, this figure doesn't include streaming results, with Yellowstone having no night-of or next-day streaming home. One can only imagine how high the viewing figures would be with such a platform, with this 16.4 million outperforming the previous best held by Season 5's premiere in November 2022, which enticed 15.9 million viewers.

How Was John Dutton's Exit Handled in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2?

A major reason why so many people tuned in for Yellowstone's Season 5, Part 2 premiere is the aforementioned exit of Costner, with many wondering exactly how the writers would usher the character of John Dutton out of the show. Speaking of his character's exit on The Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM, Costner seemed less-than-pleased with the result, saying, "I heard it’s a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it." Costner does leave room for this to not be all it seems, adding, "Well, they’re pretty smart people. Maybe it’s a red herring. Who knows? They’re very good. And they’ll figure that out."

Costner's exit was largely propelled by his desire to fulfill a long-time dream of producing his own Western epic, with the almost self-funded Horizon: An American Saga entering production in August 2022, several months before the start of Yellowstone Season 5. Sadly, this four-part vast Western tale has struggled to get off the mark, with the release of the first chapter failing to find success with critics or audiences. Currently, it stands as one of the year's biggest Box Office flops and even caused a restructure to the release of the rest of the saga. Still, three chapters remain, and there's plenty of time left for Costner and co to redeem themselves.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 has broken the franchise's record for highest-viewed episode, clocking in at 16.4 million viewers. You can catch Yellowstone on Paramount+.

