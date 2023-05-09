There is a sea of change headed in the direction of Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular neo-Western series, Yellowstone. While it had been recently announced that the series will be ending with its fifth season, the show also saw one of its star acts in Kevin Costner officially set to leave the series, wherein he had portrayed John Dutton III. With all these developments swirling around, Peacock has announced that the Dutton family returns to their exclusive streaming home in time for Memorial Day. The streamer has confirmed that the first part of Yellowstone's fifth season will arrive on the platform on May 25.

Returning to the center of attention, the Duttons now have to contend with their rapidly expanding and growing influence that they exert beyond the borders of their ranch and into the corridors of political power. Costner's John Dutton III, the show’s key protagonist and the family’s patriarch, has seen his star rise so high he has emerged the governor of Montana. However, there are obstacles that are sure to emerge as the need to control and hold deepens. While the Duttons contend with the many adversaries they have beyond the boundaries of what is the largest ranch in Montana, they also will have to deal with the internal wranglings that continue to plague this influential family, all while they seek to establish a legacy. However, will the back room dealings, betrayals and scheming let them achieve that?

Costner has helmed this show since its inception, and coupled with the brilliant work crafted by Sheridan, Yellowstone has emerged as a fan favorite that has established Costner as a gifted actor in the neo-Western genre and Sheridan as an excellent creative. However, Costner's exit from the show has been attributed to a falling out experienced between the pair with discussions driven by filming schedule conflicts for the show in relation to Costner. The exit was expected, however, given that Costner leads the series, the move has disrupted production for the second part of the fifth season.

Image via Paramount Network

Next Steps for Costner and Sheridan

While the pair might have split, but seem set to continue to produce brilliant. Costner's exit means he can now focus on getting Horizon done, a passion project of his. Sheridan on the other hand, has his David Oyelowo-led Yellowstone spin-off, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, to contend with. The series has since gone on to add stardust to its recipe with the addition of Donald Sutherland to its cast. Some of his other projects include Special Ops: Lioness staring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, while his Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King has earned a Season 2 renewal.

Beginning on May 25, all eight episodes of the first part of Yellowstone Season 5 will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock. Watch the official trailer below: