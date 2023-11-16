The Big Picture Yellowstone Season 5 production is set to begin late next spring, joining other series that are aiming to resume filming to salvage the spring network schedules.

The final season of Yellowstone will be split into two parts, with the first eight episodes airing between November 2022 and January 2023, and the second part scheduled for release in November 2024.

The neo-western series has been a hit among fans and has been praised for its accurate depiction of the anti-progress mindset, struggles of Native Americans, and the realities of ranch life. The cast includes Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley, among others.

As the historic strikes come to an end, all productions are getting back up as soon as possible, the days gone by have brought in hope as The Last of Us, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and more series eye filming dates of early next year. Joining the long line is Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone as Variety reports that the fan-favorite Western is set to begin Season 5 production late next spring. Many broadcast shows are pushing to get back to shooting new seasons as soon as possible in hopes of salvaging the spring network schedules.

Yellowstone Season 5 Production Status

While there are many upcoming series under Sheriadan’s Western umbrella, that will hit the platform in due time, the mothership that started it all Yellowstone, will come to an end with its fifth and final season. The decision came as the series lead Kevin Costner had some scheduling conflicts due to his passion project. While the news dismayed the fans, Paramount decided to break the final season in two parts.

The first eight episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 aired between November 2022 and January 2023 to much fanfare and chart-topping viewership numbers while the second part is slated to release in November 2024. It’ll be interesting to see whether the series will make its release scheduled. CBS recently started the re-runs of the series, which saw massive viewership numbers and more people discovering the show. Indeed there will be more eyeballs in the final part when it finally comes out.

Close

Right from its debut the Montana set neo-western series was a hit among fans with each season bringing in new viewership milestones. Yellowstone chronicles the story of the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Over the course of five seasons, we see the family in conflict with each other as well as people who want to encroach on the ranch. The series has been praised for its accurate depiction of the anti-progress mindset of the era, the struggles of Native Americans, and the harsh realities of ranch life.

The series cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly and Moses Brings Plenty among others. Yellowstone airs on CBS on Sundays with two new episodes at 8 p.m. ET. The series is also available to stream on Peacock. You can know more about it by following this link.