Saddle up your horses, grab your best cowboy hat, and make for the ranch, Yellowstone is ramping up production on Season 5 in Montana. The hit drama from seemingly unstoppable juggernaut Taylor Sheridan starring Oscar-winner Kevin Costner is coming off a previous season that saw Paramount declare it the top TV franchise of 2021, generating over $100 million and setting audience records with its finale in the process.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner) who holds the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. For four seasons now, the Duttons have fought tooth and nail to keep their grasp on the Yellowstone through ever-changing alliances and borders with a Native American reservation, an expanding town, and other bitter business rivals looking to control their prosperous land through any means necessary. Everyone's been so in love with the Dutton clan that the series has earned not one, but two prequels centering on the ancestors that started the dynasty. 1883 has since reached heights that rival even its parent series with record-breaking ratings on Paramount+ while 1932 was ordered back in February following the success of both previous Yellowstone properties.

Season 5 is set to be the biggest yet for the ever-popular western series. Season 4's finale pulled 15 million viewers with the rest of the episodes averaging 11 million. It also earned some serious award recognition with its first SAG and PGA nominations. The hype surrounding the Duttons has never been higher. It was announced back in February that Season 5 would run for 14 episodes instead of the typical ten, though it would be split into two batches.

Much of the Yellowstone cast remains unchanged for the upcoming season with Costner being joined by Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham making up the ensemble. A couple of cast members got the bump up to regulars, however: Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly. Sheridan co-created and executive produced the series with John Linson. Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Costner also served as executive producers.

Sheridan will have his hands full with the Yellowstone universe, but he's become a hot commodity in television for creating a giant in the industry. He's also currently working on the Zoe Saldaña espionage thriller Lioness, adding yet another facet to his on-screen domination. There's also another season of his other hit series Mayor of Kingstown to look forward to if you want more thoughtful television from Sheridan.

Yellowstone can currently be streamed on Peacock. Currently, there's no release date for Season 5.

